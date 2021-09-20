Mutantkind Takes Mars in ‘Planet-Size X-Men’ #1

In PLANET-SIZE X-MEN (2021) #1, a turning point issue during the HELLFIRE GALA event, Mars is claimed and terraformed for the populace of Arakko, now inhabiting a fully livable planet that has the same sovereign rights as the island of Krakoa.

And it was a true team effort. As revealed to humanity and the Super Hero community at large, Omega-level mutants like Jean Grey, Storm, Magneto, Quentin Quire, and even Jamie Braddock combined their efforts to reshape Mars for the Arakkii. The ramifications of this endeavor will be further explored In flagship series X-MEN (2021), brought to you by the same creative team behind ‘Planet-Size.’ But for now, continue the HELLFIRE GALA spectacle weekly, and dive into more of the top comic stories we’re reading right now.

NEW ON SEPTEMBER 20

Plus, see what other Infinity Comics will be hitting the all-new Marvel Unlimited app this week, stories designed exclusively for phone and tablet as told by Marvel’s top creators!

NEW INFINITY COMICS

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #4 (September 20)

VENOM/CARNAGE INFINITY COMIC #1 (September 22)

CAPTAIN AMERICA INFINITY COMIC #4 (September 23)

IT’S JEFF INFINITY COMIC #5 (September 24)

GIANT-SIZE LITTLE MARVELS INFINITY COMIC #5 (September 24)

After X-Corp’s shocking debut, they’ve got fences to mend, hands to shake and most importantly—a board to staff. With Dr. Jamie Madrox’s top-class dupes staffing the Hellfire Gala, CXOs Monet St. Croix and Angel must stalk the dance floor and hope they don’t get preyed on themselves.