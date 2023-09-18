September 20's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

The FALL OF X continues this week with UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN (2023) #1. On the darkest of days, he is the spark in the shadows! After the devastating events of the Hellfire Gala, Kurt Wagner is on the run—and having the time of his life?! Swashbuckling about NYC in disguise, the Uncanny Wallcrawler sets aside his mutant angst and dedicates himself to the hero's life: saving civilians, hanging with fellow wallcrawlers, battling baddies, and hunting down the best pizza on the planet. But he can't ignore the mutant plight forever… Si Spurrier and Lee Garbett launch a joyful, sexy series that will shake Nightcrawler to his foundations—and have a hell of a good time doing it!

In ALPHA FLIGHT (2023) #2 by Ed Brisson and Scott Godlewski, Northstar, Aurora, Nemesis, and Fang must be stopped! But what are these former Alpha Flight heroes up to that's unleashed the fury of Department H and their all-new weapon: the Box Sentinels?!

At a time when mutant and human relations are in the toilet, the Uncanny Avengers have run smack into a new Brotherhood of Evil Mutants in Gerry Duggan and Javier Garrón's UNCANNY AVENGERS (2023) #2, and, folks, lemme tell you—they came here to beat up Avengers and X-Men and chew gum, and they're all outta gum. Wake up, babe, a new romance hits that will make readers froth at the mouth. Plus, Ben Urich. Always the mark of a quality and important Marvel Comic. FOOM!

Likewise, the Dark X-Men's first "rescue mission" ended in blood and flame, the team is already at each other's throats, and the fallen now rise against them in DARK X-MEN (2023) #2 by Steve Foxe and Jonas Scharf. Plus, Madelyne Pryor makes the worst mistake possible in a horror story: Never. Ever. Split up.

Meanwhile, the CONTEST OF CHAOS rages on in X-MEN ANNUAL (2023) #1 from Stephanie Phillips, Paul Allor, Alessandro Miracolo, and Alberto Foche Duarte. Drawn to the Alaskan wilderness by magics neither of them understand, Captain Marvel and Cyclops duke it out! Agatha Harkness' plan for the Darkhold is slowly taking shape…but will it come at the expense of two of the world's greatest heroes?! And what can an energy-blasting mutant do against a woman who can absorb the energy of the sun?!

Decades ago, Steve Rogers changed the world forever. Now, in in CAPTAIN AMERICA (2023) #1, powerful and insidious forces are assembling to ensure he never does it again. Past, present and future collide as the man out of time reckons with an existential threat determined to set the world on a darker path at any cost… Esteemed creators J. Michael Straczynski and Jesús Saiz embark on an exhilarating new journey for Captain America!

Witness Wolverine's battles with the Predator, swing into a new adventure with Nightcrawler's Uncanny Spider-Man, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

ALPHA FLIGHT (2023) #2

CAPTAIN AMERICA (2023) #1

CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY (2023) #5

DARK X-MEN (2023) #2

DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD (2023) #4

DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE (2023) #4

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2023) #6

LOKI (2023) #4

PREDATOR VS. WOLVERINE (2023) #1

ROM 1 FACSIMILE EDITION (2023) #1

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS (2020) #38

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS - D-SQUAD (2023) #1

STRANGE ACADEMY: MOON KNIGHT (2023) #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #34

UNCANNY AVENGERS (2023) #2

UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN (2023) #1

WHAT IF...? DARK: CARNAGE (2023) #1

WOLVERINE (2020) #37

X-MEN ANNUAL (2023) #1

New Collections

BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE TPB

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: SOMEBODY'S GOT TO DO IT TPB

HULK: MAESTRO BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC PEREZ COVER

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 22 HC

MARVEL-VERSE: MONICA RAMBEAU - PHOTON GN-TPB

MARVEL: JULY 1963 OMNIBUS HC JAVIER RODRIGUEZ COVER

PHOENIX OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ARTGERM COVER

SINS OF SINISTER HC

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS VOL. 6 - BEDLAM ON BESTINE

THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC ARTHUR ADAMS COVER [NEW PRINTING]

TIGER DIVISION TPB

Marvel Unlimited

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #27

CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #50

CARNAGE (2022) #14

CLOBBERIN' TIME (2023) #4

COSMIC GHOST RIDER (2023) #4

DOCTOR STRANGE (2023) #4

EXTREME VENOMVERSE (2023) #3

MOON KNIGHT (2021) #24

PLANET OF THE APES (2023) #3

ROGUE & GAMBIT (2023) #4

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES (2023) #4

SPIDER-MAN: INDIA (2023) #1

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #35

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS (2023) #5

THE X-CELLENT (2023) #4

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II (2023) #4

WOLVERINE (2020) #34

X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS (2023) #4

X-MEN RED (2022) #12

