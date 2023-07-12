The Complete History of the Skrull Empire

In the aftermath of Emperor Dorrek I’s death, the Skrull became increasingly aggressive and militaristic, fighting the Kree on numerous planets throughout the universe. This also led to the two races discovering Earth for the first time. Due to the planet’s strategically advantageous location, the Skrull kept a close eye on Earth, though mostly stuck to trying to infiltrate the planet. Still, in the 20th century, a super hero group called First Line thwarted a potential invasion. The Fantastic Four later stopped another Skrull invasion and, for a time, tricked the aliens into leaving Earth alone.

The Fantastic Four’s chicanery didn’t work for long, though. After losing to Marvel’s First Family, Skrull Emperor Dorrek VII began looking into how to give his people super-human abilities. This led to the creation of Kl’rt, the Super-Skrull, who had all the powers of the Fantastic Four. From there, various Skrull characters, including Kl’rt, frequently fought battles against heroes from Earth.

The rivalry between the Skrull and Kree over Earth came to a head in AVENGERS (1963) #89 through issue #97, also known as the “Avengers: Kree/Skrull War” arc. That story saw Ronan the Accuser, leader of the Kree Empire, launching an attack against Earth, which the Skrull took as an opportunity to attack their old foes on Hala. As the arc progressed, the Skrull set their sights on Earth, and the battle only came to an end when Rick Jones tapped into the powerful Destiny Force.

The Kree/Skrull War laid the foundation for much of what would come to happen with the Skrull Empire in the future. During the war, Kree hero Mar-Vell, AKA Captain Marvel, had a romance with a Skrull princess named Anelle and they became pregnant. Their child, who was a hybrid of both species, later became known as Teddy Altman, AKA Hulkling, an important member of the Young Avengers. Anelle hid her son on Earth to protect him from the wrath of his grandfather, Emperor Dorrek VII, who did not approve of the child’s heritage.

In the aftermath to the conflict, a group of Earth’s smartest heroes formed the Illuminati, a secretive organization with the intention of protecting the planet from future incursions. One of the team’s first missions saw them threatening Emperor Dorrek VII and telling him not to invade Earth again. In response, the Skrull captured the Illuminati and experimented on them, which later allowed them to enhance their shape-shifting abilities. Shortly after that confrontation, Emperor Dorrek VII exiled a Skrull religious zealot and doomsayer named Veranke, a key figure in the SECRET INVASION (2008) event.