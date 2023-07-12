The Complete History of the Skrull Empire
Retrace the origins of the shape-shifting Skrulls through their timeline in the comics.
Originally introduced in FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #2, the shape-shifting Skrulls are one of the deadliest sentient species in the Marvel Universe. In the decades since their introduction, the Skrulls have caused no end of problems for both Earth’s heroes and other alien races such as the Kree. Considering the major role the group has played in the Marvel Universe, we’re breaking down the history of the entire Skrull Empire, from their beginnings to their latest plays for power.
THE ORIGINS OF THE SKRULL EMPIRE
In the Marvel Universe’s distant past, the powerful Celestials experimented on various alien races. Like many others, the early inhabitants of a planet called Skrullos were split into three different branches: Prime, Eternal, and Deviant. Under the leadership of Sl'gur't, the Deviant branch of that species, which was capable of shape-shifting, wiped out the other two. This dominant group later became the Skrull.
These Skrull went on to develop the technology required for intergalactic travel and lived a relatively peaceful existence, trading with others and sharing their technology with less advanced species. There were also some setbacks and, among other things, the Skrull created a version of the Cosmic Cube known as the Shaper of Worlds that nearly destroyed their Empire.
Still, the Skrull endured. The Skrull eventually moved their throneworld from Skrullos to Tarnax IV, with Emperor Dorrek I leading the burgeoning collective. One of Emperor Dorrek I’s missions brought him to Hala, the homeworld of the Kree and the plant-like Cotati. Wanting to see which was more worthy of the Skrulls’ gifts, he pitted the two against each other in a contest, promising to give the winner advanced technology. However, in response to believing the Cotati might win the competition, the Kree murdered both that species and the Skrull, eliminating Emperor Dorrek I in the process. The Kree then stole Skrull technology and used it to make themselves fierce equals.
THE KREE/SKRULL WAR
Much of Skrull history is defined by their animosity with the Kree.
In the aftermath of Emperor Dorrek I’s death, the Skrull became increasingly aggressive and militaristic, fighting the Kree on numerous planets throughout the universe. This also led to the two races discovering Earth for the first time. Due to the planet’s strategically advantageous location, the Skrull kept a close eye on Earth, though mostly stuck to trying to infiltrate the planet. Still, in the 20th century, a super hero group called First Line thwarted a potential invasion. The Fantastic Four later stopped another Skrull invasion and, for a time, tricked the aliens into leaving Earth alone.
The Fantastic Four’s chicanery didn’t work for long, though. After losing to Marvel’s First Family, Skrull Emperor Dorrek VII began looking into how to give his people super-human abilities. This led to the creation of Kl’rt, the Super-Skrull, who had all the powers of the Fantastic Four. From there, various Skrull characters, including Kl’rt, frequently fought battles against heroes from Earth.
The rivalry between the Skrull and Kree over Earth came to a head in AVENGERS (1963) #89 through issue #97, also known as the “Avengers: Kree/Skrull War” arc. That story saw Ronan the Accuser, leader of the Kree Empire, launching an attack against Earth, which the Skrull took as an opportunity to attack their old foes on Hala. As the arc progressed, the Skrull set their sights on Earth, and the battle only came to an end when Rick Jones tapped into the powerful Destiny Force.
The Kree/Skrull War laid the foundation for much of what would come to happen with the Skrull Empire in the future. During the war, Kree hero Mar-Vell, AKA Captain Marvel, had a romance with a Skrull princess named Anelle and they became pregnant. Their child, who was a hybrid of both species, later became known as Teddy Altman, AKA Hulkling, an important member of the Young Avengers. Anelle hid her son on Earth to protect him from the wrath of his grandfather, Emperor Dorrek VII, who did not approve of the child’s heritage.
In the aftermath to the conflict, a group of Earth’s smartest heroes formed the Illuminati, a secretive organization with the intention of protecting the planet from future incursions. One of the team’s first missions saw them threatening Emperor Dorrek VII and telling him not to invade Earth again. In response, the Skrull captured the Illuminati and experimented on them, which later allowed them to enhance their shape-shifting abilities. Shortly after that confrontation, Emperor Dorrek VII exiled a Skrull religious zealot and doomsayer named Veranke, a key figure in the SECRET INVASION (2008) event.
THE DESTRUCTION OF THE SKRULL HOMEWORLD
After the Kree/Skrull War, the Empire suffered several major losses, beginning with an attempted invasion of Xandar, home of the Nova Corps. Thanks to help from the Fantastic Four and other heroes, the Xandarians were able to fight off Emperor Dorrek VII’s attempts on their world. While the Emperor attempted to retreat, his wife, Empress R'Klll assassinated him and went forward with the attack, nearly wiping out Xandar in the process.
Empress R’Klll encouraged Skrull aggression and universal conquest, but her reign proved disastrous. In FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #257, Galactus destroyed Tarnax IV after having been led there by his herald, Frankie Raye, AKA Nova. Empress R’Klll was presumed dead in the attack, though she teleported away at the last minute and infiltrated the Kree Empire, where she impersonated Tanalth the Pursuer.
With the Empire in disarray, various powerful Skrulls from across the universe asserted their claim on the throne and attempted to crown themselves the next Emperor. One of those people, Zabyk, detonated a genetic bomb that stripped away the Skrulls’ ability to shape-shift. From there, a new Kree/Skrull War started, sending an already spiraling Empire into further chaos.
Eventually, Empress S’Byll took over the Skrull Empire and brought back some stability to the group. In addition to leading the Skrull Empire against the Kree, Empress S’Byll resurrected Kl’rt and undid the effects of Zabyk’s genetic bomb. Together, they manipulated the Silver Surfer into helping them against the Kree for a time.
THE EMPIRE’S CONTINUED FALL
Despite Empress S’Byll stabilizing a dying Skrull Empire, the alien species again met with tragedy during the ANNIHILATION (2006) crossover. That story saw classic Fantastic Four villain Annihilus unleash an attack on the universe from the Negative Zone. The Skrull were among the many races his Annihilation Wave devastated.
After that attack from Annihilus, the Skrull Empire was in particularly rough shape. This led directly to 2008’s SECRET INVASION. With her people in tatters, Queen Veranke seized power and enacted a plan to replace many of Earth’s most important people with Skrull infiltrators, empowered by the technological advances Emperor Dorrek VII made after capturing the Illuminati. This Skrull invasion caused major problems for Earth’s inhabitants, but in the end, the shape-shifters were repelled. Veranke, for her part, died at the hands of Norman Osborn.
That was far from the only tragedy that the Skrull Empire suffered in that short time span. During INFINITY (2013) the Builders targeted the shattered remains of the Skrull Empire, killing many in the process. This eventually led to Kl’rt becoming the new Emperor of the Skrull Empire and the establishment of a throneworld on Tarnax II.
THE KREE/SKRULL ALLIANCE
The relationship between the Kree and the Skrull changed in a massive way during the EMPYRE (2020) event. In this cosmic epic, the two warring species formed the Kree/Skrull Alliance to stop the Cotati, the thwarted alien race that played a key role in their shared history. The Cotati decided to eliminate animal life across the universe as an act of vengeance against two of the galaxy’s strongest empires. To stop the Cotati, the Kree/Skrull Alliance formed, with Hulkling, a hybrid of both races, as its leader.
Although there was initially some confusion about the Cotati’s intent, the Avengers and Earth’s other heroes eventually sided with the Kree/Skrull Alliance to stop their race from wiping out animal life. During the confrontation, though, Empress R’Klll returned and impersonated Dorrek VIII (formerly known as Hulkling), hoping to use a device called the Pyre to destroy Earth’s sun and thus the enemy Cotati. In the end, Hulkling broke free and remains the Kree/Skrull Alliance’s ruler. He even established a new seat of power called Throneworld II on the ruins of Hala.
Still, while the Skrull Empire seems to have given way to this new alliance, there are factions on both sides unhappy with the new status quo. That may mean that, while there’s peace now, war could break out in the future…