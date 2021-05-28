Who Is Moon Knight?

Moon Knight has a crew! Outside of a select group of heroes, Spector has stuck close to three friends, plus longtime on-off girlfriend Marlene.

Marlene Alraune: The most consistent person in Spector’s life. Marlene’s love affair with Spector began shortly after he rescued her in Sudan, and she considers herself an inspiration to his Moon Knight identity. Upon their return to the United States, the two began living together in Steven Grant’s Long Island mansion, with Marlene acting as a confidant to Moon Knight’s work. While Marlene fell in love with all of Spector, she has a special relationship to Grant. She is also the mother of Jake Lockley’s daughter, although this was a long-kept secret to protect Diatrice from her dad’s dangerous life.

Frenchie: The best friend, and Moon Knight’s personal pilot. Frenchie, AKA Jean-Paul Duchamp, met Marc Spector during his fighting days, and a set of common interests pulled them into partnership. Frenchie acted as the getaway for Moon Knight during their first missions, also making sure that the vigilante was stocked.

Gena Landers: The owner of The Other Place diner in Brooklyn. Gena was an informant and friend to cab driver Jake Lockley, but is now aware of his moonlighting as a hero.

Crawley: One of Gena’s regulars. Bertrand Crawley is a philosophical homeless man with an unusual past. He was also an informant for Lockley, but was pulled into Moon Knight’s world too.

WHO ARE HIS ENEMIES?