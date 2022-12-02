Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Mighty Marvel Collectibles for Adults
'Tis the season for wowing your friends and family with some truly one-of-a-kind Marvel gifts!
Trying to find that perfect gift for the biggest Marvel fan you know? Don't worry, the Marvel.com editors got you!
We've searched the far corners of the galaxy to come up with the best Marvel gifts you'll find this holiday season. (Even The Collector will be jealous when he sees what you've got.) Show the True Believers in your life that you know their Marvel collection is one-of-a-kind and deserves only the best! From limited edition figurines to pinball machines, from seasonal decorations to stylish mugs you can use year-round, any Marvelite would be happy to receive these presents!
Avengers: Infinity Quest Pinball Machine
All right, let's get straight to it—we know the pinball machines caught your eye right away, and same for us! We know this is going to steal the show when it's time to unwrap gifts (just don't ask us how to wrap them). Stun everyone in the room when you present the Avengers: Infinity Quest Pinball Machine!
In this pinball adventure, players will transform into their favorite Super Heroes as they battle Thanos and his minions across the cosmos. On his unrelenting quest for intergalactic omnipotent power, it’s a race to hunt down and recover the six Infinity Gems before Thanos gets his hands on them. It’s up to the player to stop Thanos and the Black Order from succeeding in this action-packed pinball experience.
Deadpool Pinball Machine
Our favorite Merc with a Mouth wanted to get in on the pinball action, so get ready for some fun when you present the Deadpool Pinball Machine!
Players will be immersed in the Deadpool universe, teaming up with iconic X-Men characters Wolverine, Dazzler, Domino, and Colossus as they battle against infamous villains Juggernaut, Sabretooth, Mystique, Sauron, and Mr. Sinister. Players will also tag along with Deadpool on his time machine quests as he battles against the T-Rex and the Megalodon.
Iron Man Mark VII Maquette
Sideshow presents the Iron Man Mark VII Maquette, created in partnership with Legacy Effects to bring a dynamic new addition to your hall of armors. We’re bringing the party to you! The Iron Man Mark VII Maquette measures 21.25” tall as Tony Stark jets over an exploding Chitauri glider during the Battle of New York from Marvel’s The Avengers (2012). This action-packed polystone and resin collectible captures all the details of Tony Stark’s seventh suit design, complete with his signature cinematic red, gold, and silver armor plating and weathering effects from the high-octane battle.
The Iron Man Mark VII Maquette features a light up arc reactor, eyes, and repulsors to bring the armored Avenger to life in your collection. The explosion base also lights up to illuminate the smoke cloud, flame exhaust from Iron Man’s boots, and the missile launching from his left arm, creating a thrilling scene in any Marvel Cinematic Universe display. Light ‘em up! Relive all the Avengers action and bring home the Iron Man Mark VII Maquette for your universe of Marvel collectibles.
Captain America 1:6 Scale Statue
Premium Collectibles Studio present the Captain America 1:6 Scale Statue, a dynamic Marvel collectible ready to fight his way to your shelf.The fully sculpted Captain America Statue measures 15” tall as the Star-Spangled Avenger, clad in his signature red, white, and blue attire, defends a city from a horde of evil robots. Using his circular shield, Steve Rogers delivers a crushing blow to his enemy while standing on a pile of defeated drones.
From his determined expression to his strong stance over that metallic rubble, Captain America proves he is undoubtedly one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Inspired by Captain America’s appearance in the open-world action RPG MARVEL Future Revolution, this video game collectible is perfect for fans of Marvel gaming. Collect this statue alongside other Marvel collectible figures by Premium Collectibles Studio to assemble the ultimate super hero display.
LEGO® Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar
Build up to the holidays with the LEGO® Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar! Open a different door each day of December to discover a surprise gift. There are 6 mini figures waiting to be revealed, plus mini builds and accessories. As the big day approaches, bring the gifts together to recreate favorite scenes and Marvel adventures of your own.
Hallmark Marvel Countdown Calendar Mini Christmas Tree Ornament Set
So adorable! Count down the holidays with this Hallmark Marvel Countdown Calendar Mini Christmas Tree Ornament Set. Printed on cardstock paper, the set comes with a Christmas tree and 12 plastic mini-ornaments packaged in a box. (Christmas Tree Size is approximately 6.3 x 11 x 5.5.; Mini Ornament Sizes are approximately 1.5 H each.)
Black Panther Ornament
Determined to live up to his father's legacy, King T'Challa defends the small, yet technologically advanced, African nation of Wakanda—and the world—as Black Panther. This Christmas tree ornament features the powerful warrior wearing his high-tech Vibranium suit, posed in the iconic Wakanda Salute. Wakanda forever!
Marvel Deadpool Riding a Unicorn HugMe Vibrating Plush
Who doesn't love Marvel's Deadpool?? Deadpool "riding" a unicorn, maybe? What about in vibrating plush form?? Everyone’s favorite neighborhood pool guy is back in action in HugMe plush form with a magical unicorn sidekick along for the ride. Standing 16” tall and containing a vibrating pack for a huggable fun experience, the Deadpool Riding a Unicorn HugMe Vibrating Plush can be all yours today! 3 AA batteries included.
Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Mug
Celebrate 60 amazing years of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man with this mug. It features artwork of Spider-Man shooting his web that transforms into the web-covered handle while the background is artwork of comic books throughout the last 60 years.
Fin Fang Foom Tiki Mug - Strange Tales
Jack Kirby & Stan Lee’s iconic Silver Age immortal escapes his crypt for your shelves! Traverse the cosmos with interstellar libations in this Fin Fang Foom 24oz tiki mug, designed by Avedon Arcade and Michael Bonanno, sculpted by Brian Oskins, and produced by our partners at Tiki Farm.
Paying tribute to Kirby’s enduring artistic vision, this edition of the Fin Fang Foom Tiki Mug features a green and purple glaze. NOTE: These mugs are handmade, making each one unique, so slight variations from images shown may occur.
Funko Pop! Marvel Holiday: Guardians of The Galaxy 5 Pack
Deck the galaxy this holiday season with an awesome Amazon-exclusive Marvel Studios' The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special 5-Pack of Pops! Pop! Star-Lord, Pop! Groot, Pop! Drax, Pop! Mantis, and Pop! Rocket are dressed for festive heroic fun. Join them for action-packed, holiday-themed adventures through the cosmos. Vinyl bobbleheads are approximately 3.40-4.72-inches tall.
Looking for more? Find all of Marvel's 2022 Gift Guides here!
Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news!