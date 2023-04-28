Catch Up on All the Marvel Games News from April 2023

Welcome to “This Month in Marvel Games”, where we give you the full round up of what went down throughout our Marvel Games titles! April was lighter on content, but that doesn’t mean what came wasn’t equally as exciting. We got amazing new character drops across MARVEL Puzzle Quest, MARVEL SNAP, and MARVEL Contest of Champions! Let’s take a look at what else you may have missed.

THIS MONTH IN MARVEL GAMES — APRIL 2023

MOBILE

Villains come to the Contest!

A gifted engineer turned expert safecracker, Herman Schultz was just a small-time criminal until he was captured and incarcerated. While tinkering in the prison workshop, he managed to construct a pair of gauntlets capable of firing compressed air as destructive shockwaves. Adopting the title of the “Shocker” and blasting his way out of prison, Shocker’s criminal exploits have since been a constant thorn in the side of his nemesis, Spider-Man. Things don’t always go his way, but no one can fault Shocker’s stubborn tenacity.

Once a petty criminal known as William Baker (AKA "Flint Marko"), Sandman is a stalwart member of the Sinister Six and one of Spider-Man’s longest standing enemies. While on the run from the law, Baker was accidentally exposed to experimental radiation that destabilized his molecular make-up. Now, as the Sandman, he is capable of incredible acts of strength, can grow to massive sizes, and even shapeshift. He might not be the brightest of Spider-Man’s enemies, but he’s certainly the most imposing…as long as he can pull himself together.