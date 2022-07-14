How to Watch Marvel Live! at San Diego Comic-Con 2022
Get all the details on the events, livestream, and more!
Marvel will make a merry return to San Diego Comic-Con on July 21 through July 24, and we've got the scoop on how you can bear witness to Marvel's latest and greatest—even from the comfort of your own home! Below, find a roundup of the ways you can watch our exclusive reveals, special guests, and thrilling announcements, whether you're on the ground in San Diego or checking in from your couch.
When
The Marvel livestream will broadcast every day from San Diego Comic-Con, starting at 1 pm PT/4 pm ET on Thursday, July 21st; Friday, July 22nd; and Saturday, July 23rd and at 11 am PT/2 pm ET on Sunday, July 24th.
Where
You can watch the livestream at Marvel.com/SDCC or on Marvel's Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch. Plus, keep up on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #MarvelSDCC!
On the show floor, the Marvel booth (#2329) will host the livestream broadcast, giveaways, and signings, while exclusive San Diego Comic-Con merchandise, Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and more will be offered at Marvel’s merch booth (#2519).
What
To get all the details on the exclusives, events, panels, and booth action at SDCC, check out these handy links:
A full schedule of Marvel Entertainment booth activities, including additional signings and events, is coming soon.
Who
You and all your friends! Everyone is welcome to follow along as Marvel makes a triumphant return to San Diego Comic-Con.