Live Events
Published July 19, 2022

Marvel Entertainment's Full Lineup of Signings at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Don't miss the Marvel signings at Booth #2329 at SDCC!

by Marvel
Get your Autographs here! And don't miss Panels, Booth Events, Marvel Live! and other schedules at San Diego!

THURSDAY, JULY 21

1:45 - 2:15 PM PT    Marvel Comics “Carnage” Signing - Ram V

5:00 - 5:30 PM PT    Marvel Comics “Deadpool: Bad Blood” Signing - Rob Liefeld

FRIDAY, JULY 22

12:00 - 12:30 PM PT    Marvel Comics “Miles Morales: Shock Waves” Signing - Pablo Leon

3:00 - 3:30 PM PT    Marvel Studios Animation Signing - Ryan Meinerding

4:15 – 4:45 PM PT    Marvel Comics “Wild Cards” signing - Paul Cornell

SATURDAY, JULY 23

12:15 - 12:45 PM PT    Marvel Comics “Strange Academy” Signing - Humberto Ramos / Skottie Young

1:00 - 1:30 PM PT    Marvel Comics “Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty” Signing - Colin Kelly / Jackson Lanzing

1:45 - 2:30 PM PT    Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Signing with Bruce Campbell*

3:00 - 3:30 PM PT    Marvel Comics “Spider-Man” Signing - Dan Slott

3:45 - 4:15 PM PT    Marvel Studios Visual Development Signing- Andy Park

SUNDAY, JULY 24

11:45 - 12:15 PM PT    Marvel Studios Visual Development Signing - Ryan Meinerding

1:00 - 1:30 PM PT    Marvel Comics “Wolverine” Signing - Adam Kubert

 

*Ticketed event. Tickets distributed the morning of the signing at the Marvel Booth, as soon as the convention opens. Schedule subject to change.

 

Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel updates at San Diego!

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2022, follow along live on Marvel.comYouTubeTwitterFacebook and Twitch.

In this article: San Diego Comic-Con 2022

