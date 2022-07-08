Marvel Entertainment Unveils 2022 San Diego Comic-Con Panel Line-Up

Marvel Entertainment returns to San Diego Comic-Con with all-star panels, exclusive announcements, fan favorite talent signings, and unforgettable fan experiences at the Marvel booth all starting Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24.

Stop by the Marvel booth (#2329) for the livestream broadcast, giveaways, and signings, and check out Marvel’s merch booth (#2519) for exclusive San Diego Comic-Con merchandise, Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and so much more!

Marvel Digital Media will be conducting around-the-clock coverage of all the biggest stories and breaking news at Comic-Con on social media. For exclusive livestream coverage, fans can watch on Marvel.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch. Coverage is hosted by Ryan Penagos, Langston Belton, Angélique Roché, and Justin Warner. Experience the convention floor with Marvel, stay up to date on the breaking Marvel news, learn about some of your favorite Marvel characters, and don’t miss a beat from the Marvel stage and events within and around SDCC!

An overview of Marvel Entertainment’s panels can be found below. A full schedule of Marvel Entertainment booth activities, including additional signings and events is coming soon.