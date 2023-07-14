Marvel Reveals 2023 San Diego Comic-Con Booth Schedules, Signings, Merchandise, Giveaways, and More

Grab Exclusive Variant Comic Books in Marvel Comics Panels

Stop By the Marvel Booth for Signings, Giveaways, Convention-Exclusive Merchandise, Marvel Unlimited Subscription Offers, Marvel.com Livestream Broadcasts, and more

Join the Conversation Using #MarvelSDCC and Follow @Marvel for Updates

This July, Marvel is returning to San Diego Comic-Con with exciting panels, exclusive announcements, all-star talent signings, and thrilling fan experiences at the Marvel booth starting Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23. Now, Marvel is thrilled to reveal its official convention-exclusive merchandise, booth schedules, signing schedules, and more!

Fans can stop by the Marvel booth (#2329) for the livestream broadcast, giveaways (while supplies last), signings from some of the latest and greatest creating Marvel comics, grab convention-exclusive merchandise at The Official Marvel Store (#2519), Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and so much more! Each signing attendee will receive a free limited-edition poster while supplies last.

The Marvel booth will also have epic fan activations and promotions in collaboration with partners including:

A new holistic lifestyle collection from Marvel and Kith inclusive of apparel, footwear and collectibles. Marvel and Kith also created a special edition X-Men comic book with an original storyline and custom illustrations that will be available for purchase with the collection. Kith will also host a special tournament using their collaborative Arcade1Up games inside the pop-up. The winner of this tournament will be gifted one of the limited Marvel | Kith for Arcade1Up game consoles.

To celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, swing by the Marvel booth for a photo opportunity with statues of our iconic heroes Peter and Miles! If you look carefully, a third character may appear in your photo too. Each day, we'll also be giving away a small gift to those who take a picture with the statues (while supplies last)!

International licensed headwear and apparel retailer Lids will debut new headwear styles and an exclusive varsity jacket inspired by the 60th Anniversary of the Avengers.

To celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Move — an epic interactive fitness audio adventure where you’ll work out alongside the X-Men, Daredevil, Hulk, Doctor Strange, and other Marvel Heroes—fans have the opportunity to grab a free exclusive Marvel running headband, and one month of free membership during select times at the Marvel booth, while supplies last!

Demos, giveaways (while supplies last), and information about exclusive drops from VeVe to get you started on your digital collecting journey!

And more!

Marvel Merchandise

Fans will want to stop by The Official Marvel Store (#2519) for convention-exclusive merchandise including t-shirts, spirit jerseys, comic book variants, and more! This year’s apparel highlights fan-favorite moments from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Marvels, and so much more. Grab a Marvel jean jacket and customize it with pins and patches available at the convention.

Marvel Panel Giveaways

At the Designing the X-Men: A This Week in Marvel Special Event on Thursday, July 20, attendees will receive a color-focus sketch variant of New Mutants: Lethal Legion #5 by Javier Fernandez and Matt Milla.

On Friday, July 21, attendees at the Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski panel will walk away with a stunning Captain America #750 variant by Joe Quesada, a dramatic depiction of Steve Rogers wielding Thor’s hammer in one of his most iconic moments.

Then, on Saturday, July 22, attendees at the MARVEL: Next Big Thing panel will receive an Amazing Spider-Man #29 variant by Leinil Yu and Sunny Gho, which teases the next startling saga for Peter & Miles!

And finally, on Sunday, July 23, Women of Marvel panel attendees will get a color-focus sketch variant of Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest #1 by Mike McKone and Java Tartaglia.

Marvel Unlimited

Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus subscribers will also be eligible this year for a free exclusive one-of-a-kind Guardians of the Galaxy #4 variant by Nao Fuji featuring Star-Lord and everyone’s favorite, Jeff the Land Shark! In order to redeem the comic, fans must come to the Marvel booth (#2519) at the Marvel Unlimited section and show their Marvel Unlimited membership plan screen from Marvel.com or order confirmation for a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus membership. One comic per member, comics are available while supplies last. Fans can also sign up for a Marvel Unlimited subscription plan at the booth and enjoy special convention savings plus receive exclusive pins, patches, or action figure, while supplies last! Current Marvel Unlimited members will also have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive Moon Knight pin at the Official Marvel Store (located at booth #2519) (while supplies last). Fans should make sure they’ve signed up for Marvel Insider* to have the chance to spin to win one of a number of great prizes like pins, variants, merchandise and more! There will also be opportunities throughout the weekend to earn tens of thousands of points with special codes at Marvel panels and trivia questions at Trivia Time with Marvel Insider each day at the Marvel booth.

*Marvel Insider is open to U.S. residents 18+ only. Additional terms apply.

Marvel LIVE! from San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel’s social and digital teams will be on the ground at Comic-Con hosting the exciting events in the Marvel Booth and fans at home can experience it all by watching the exclusive livestream broadcast hosted by Ryan Penagos, Langston Belton, Ray Lowe, and Josh Saleh. Fans can stay up to date on the biggest stories and breaking news by tuning in on Marvel.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and Twitch. Tour the convention floor with Marvel, learn about some of your favorite Marvel characters, and don’t miss anything from the Marvel stage and events around SDCC!

An overview of Marvel’s booth schedule, signing schedule, merchandise, and updated panels can be found below: