Marvel Reveals 2023 San Diego Comic-Con Booth Schedules, Signings, Merchandise, Giveaways, and More
Fans can stop by the Marvel booth (#2329) and grab convention-exclusive merchandise at The Official Marvel Store (#2519), Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and so much more
This July, Marvel is returning to San Diego Comic-Con with exciting panels, exclusive announcements, all-star talent signings, and thrilling fan experiences at the Marvel booth starting Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23. Now, Marvel is thrilled to reveal its official convention-exclusive merchandise, booth schedules, signing schedules, and more!
Fans can stop by the Marvel booth (#2329) for the livestream broadcast, giveaways (while supplies last), signings from some of the latest and greatest creating Marvel comics, grab convention-exclusive merchandise at The Official Marvel Store (#2519), Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and so much more! Each signing attendee will receive a free limited-edition poster while supplies last.
The Marvel booth will also have epic fan activations and promotions in collaboration with partners including:
- A new holistic lifestyle collection from Marvel and Kith inclusive of apparel, footwear and collectibles. Marvel and Kith also created a special edition X-Men comic book with an original storyline and custom illustrations that will be available for purchase with the collection.
- Kith will also host a special tournament using their collaborative Arcade1Up games inside the pop-up. The winner of this tournament will be gifted one of the limited Marvel | Kith for Arcade1Up game consoles.
- To celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, swing by the Marvel booth for a photo opportunity with statues of our iconic heroes Peter and Miles! If you look carefully, a third character may appear in your photo too. Each day, we'll also be giving away a small gift to those who take a picture with the statues (while supplies last)!
- International licensed headwear and apparel retailer Lids will debut new headwear styles and an exclusive varsity jacket inspired by the 60th Anniversary of the Avengers.
- To celebrate the upcoming launch of Marvel Move — an epic interactive fitness audio adventure where you’ll work out alongside the X-Men, Daredevil, Hulk, Doctor Strange, and other Marvel Heroes—fans have the opportunity to grab a free exclusive Marvel running headband, and one month of free membership during select times at the Marvel booth, while supplies last!
- Demos, giveaways (while supplies last), and information about exclusive drops from VeVe to get you started on your digital collecting journey!
- And more!
Marvel Merchandise
Fans will want to stop by The Official Marvel Store (#2519) for convention-exclusive merchandise including t-shirts, spirit jerseys, comic book variants, and more! This year’s apparel highlights fan-favorite moments from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Marvels, and so much more. Grab a Marvel jean jacket and customize it with pins and patches available at the convention.
Marvel Panel Giveaways
At the Designing the X-Men: A This Week in Marvel Special Event on Thursday, July 20, attendees will receive a color-focus sketch variant of New Mutants: Lethal Legion #5 by Javier Fernandez and Matt Milla.
On Friday, July 21, attendees at the Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski panel will walk away with a stunning Captain America #750 variant by Joe Quesada, a dramatic depiction of Steve Rogers wielding Thor’s hammer in one of his most iconic moments.
Then, on Saturday, July 22, attendees at the MARVEL: Next Big Thing panel will receive an Amazing Spider-Man #29 variant by Leinil Yu and Sunny Gho, which teases the next startling saga for Peter & Miles!
And finally, on Sunday, July 23, Women of Marvel panel attendees will get a color-focus sketch variant of Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest #1 by Mike McKone and Java Tartaglia.
Marvel Unlimited
Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus subscribers will also be eligible this year for a free exclusive one-of-a-kind Guardians of the Galaxy #4 variant by Nao Fuji featuring Star-Lord and everyone’s favorite, Jeff the Land Shark! In order to redeem the comic, fans must come to the Marvel booth (#2519) at the Marvel Unlimited section and show their Marvel Unlimited membership plan screen from Marvel.com or order confirmation for a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus membership. One comic per member, comics are available while supplies last. Fans can also sign up for a Marvel Unlimited subscription plan at the booth and enjoy special convention savings plus receive exclusive pins, patches, or action figure, while supplies last! Current Marvel Unlimited members will also have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive Moon Knight pin at the Official Marvel Store (located at booth #2519) (while supplies last). Fans should make sure they’ve signed up for Marvel Insider* to have the chance to spin to win one of a number of great prizes like pins, variants, merchandise and more! There will also be opportunities throughout the weekend to earn tens of thousands of points with special codes at Marvel panels and trivia questions at Trivia Time with Marvel Insider each day at the Marvel booth.
*Marvel Insider is open to U.S. residents 18+ only. Additional terms apply.
Marvel LIVE! from San Diego Comic-Con
Marvel’s social and digital teams will be on the ground at Comic-Con hosting the exciting events in the Marvel Booth and fans at home can experience it all by watching the exclusive livestream broadcast hosted by Ryan Penagos, Langston Belton, Ray Lowe, and Josh Saleh. Fans can stay up to date on the biggest stories and breaking news by tuning in on Marvel.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and Twitch. Tour the convention floor with Marvel, learn about some of your favorite Marvel characters, and don’t miss anything from the Marvel stage and events around SDCC!
An overview of Marvel’s booth schedule, signing schedule, merchandise, and updated panels can be found below:
MARVEL BOOTH SCHEDULE:
Thursday, July 20
10:30 – 10:45am PST – Welcome to San Diego Comic-Con
11:15 – 11:45am PST – David Pepose Signing (Moon Knight: City of the Dead)
12:00 – 12:15pm PST – Marvel Giveaway Special Event
1:00 – 1:30pm PST – Avengers: Beyond Earth's Mightiest Speed-Coloring Challenge | In partnership with Happy Color
1:45 – 2:00pm PST – X-Men '97 Hasbro Showcase
2:00 – 2:30pm PST – X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years — Cosplay Event
3:00 – 3:15pm PST – Marvel Digital Collectibles & Comics on VeVe | In partnership with VeVe
4:15– 5:00pm PST – Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Signing | In partnership with PlayStation
5:45 – 6:00pm PST – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider & Marvel Unlimited
6:00 – 6:45pm PST – Marvel Giveaway Spectacula
Friday, July 21
10:30 – 10:45am PST – Welcome to San Diego Comic-Con Day 2
11:15 – 11:45am PST – Zeb Wells Signing (Amazing Spider-Man)
12:00 – 12:15pm PST – Marvel Giveaway Special Event
12:30 – 12:45pm PST – Interview with Kith Founder & CEO Ronnie Fieg
1:00 – 1:15pm PST – Spider-Man Zentai Suit Showcase | In partnership with Jazwares
1:30 – 1:45pm PST – Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Interview | In partnership with PlayStation
2:00 – 2:30pm PST – Avengers: Beyond Earth's Mightiest — Cosplay Event
3:00 – 3:15pm PST – Marvel Digital Collectibles & Comics on VeVe | In partnership with VeVe
3:30 – 3:45pm PST – Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Showcase
4:00 – 4:30pm PST – Rob Liefeld Signing (Deadpool: Badder Blood)
4:45 – 5:15pm PST – J. Michael Straczynski Signing (Captain America)
5:45 – 6:00pm PST – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider & Marvel Unlimited
6:00 – 6:45pm PST – Marvel Giveaway Spectacular
Saturday, July 22
10:30 – 10:45am PST – Welcome to San Diego Comic-Con Day 3
12:45 – 1:30pm PST – Marvel Studios Vis Dev Signing – The Marvels – Andy Park
3:30 – 3:45pm PST – Marvel & Semmel Exhibitions Showcase
5:15 – 5:30pm PST – Marvel Insider
5:30 – 6:30pm PST – Marvel Cosplay Competition
Sunday, July 23
10:30– 10:45am PST – Welcome to San Diego Comic-Con Day 4
11:15 – 11:45am PST – Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Marco Checchetto Signing (Guardians of the Galaxy)
12:00 – 12:30pm PST – Gerry Duggan, Joshua Cassara, Pepe Larraz Signing (X-Men)
1:15 – 1:45pm PST – Marvel Live Draw! | In partnership with BIC
2:00 – 2:15pm PST – Marvel Giveaway Special Event
2:30 – 3:30pm PST – Marvel HQ: Kids Costume Event
3:45 – 4:00pm PST – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider & Marvel Unlimited
4:00 – 4:45pm PST – Marvel Giveaway Spectacular
*Schedule and line-ups subject to change.
MARVEL PANEL SCHEDULE:
THURSDAY, JULY 20
Designing the X-Men: A This Week in Marvel Special Event
4:00PM – 5:00PM PT | Room: 7AB
Agent M himself, AKA Ryan Penagos (VP & Creative Executive), is here to host a can’t-miss live edition of the This Week in Marvel podcast! Joining him are Krakoan Gardeners C.B. Cebulski (Editor in Chief), Jordan D. White (Senior Editor) and Sarah Brunstad (Editor), Graphic Designer eXtraordinaire Tom Muller, superstar artist Joshua Cassara (X-Force, X-Men) and more. From logos to data pages, new costumes to Hellfire Gala ensembles, Krakoan topography to the layout of the Green Lagoon, get the inside scoop about the creative process behind the modern era of X-Men along with hints of what is coming with the Fall of X. And don’t miss an exclusive giveaway at the end of the panel!
Marvel and Proko Teach “The Art of Storytelling”
5:00PM – 6:00PM PT | Room: 11
Learn the art of comic book storytelling with Marvel and Proko! Join our panel of industry veterans, including Ryan Benjamin (Iron Man, Cable), E.M. Gist (Star Wars, Moon Knight), Sanford Greene (Power Man and Iron Fist, Runaways), and Jim Zub (Thunderbolts, Champions), along with Proko founder Stan Prokopenko and Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, as they share their expertise on creating compelling stories, developing memorable characters, and mastering the art of visual storytelling. We’ll be covering several topics from Proko’s latest course on making comics with Marvel featuring instructors from the course! Whether you're an aspiring artist or a seasoned professional, this panel will offer valuable insights and practical advice to help you hone your craft and break into the competitive world of comics.
FRIDAY, JULY 21
MARVEL: Heroes, Hulks, and Super-Soldiers
3:00PM – 4:00PM PT | Room: 6DE
Marvel Executive Editor Nick Lowe leads a panel featuring Marvel’s superlative solo Super Hero series! J. Michael Straczynski takes Captain America to the streets of Manhattan, while Moon Knight roams the roads of Egyptian lore in David Pepose’s Moon Knight: City of the Dead. Meanwhile the Hulk takes control of Bruce Banner as Phillip Kennedy Johnson continues his new Hulk run, and the hits coming in across the rest of the action-packed Marvel Universe with Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski. Be sure to stay until the end of the panel to find out what other heroes will be joining their ranks in their own new titles!
Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski
4:15PM – 5:15PM PT | Room: 6DE
Past and present Marvel Editors-in-Chief reunite for a panel unlike any other! Listen in on a conversation about anything and everything you wanted to know about the House of Ideas when current head honcho C.B. Cebulski is joined by Marvel Legend Joe Quesada. Never before has so much comic-making mastery been crammed into one panel! But that’s not all - fans who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic!
Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Live Play with Glass Cannon Network
5:30PM - 8:30PM PT | Room: Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom ABC 4th Floor
A brand new group of Super Heroes is making its San Diego Comic Con debut as your favorite personalities from the Glass Cannon Network bring their unique brand of unhinged role-playing madness to the Multiverse! Join Gamemaster Troy Lavallee along with Joe O'Brien, Skid Maher, Matthew Capodicasa, Noura Ibrahim, Alicia Marie, and Marvel's own Nick Lowe (VP, Marvel Executive Editor) as they create a Super Hero story that makes the Avengers look like a knitting club. Don't miss the action-packed, laugh-inducing mayhem that will leave you wondering if spandex suits come with built-in comedic timing!
SATURDAY, JULY 22
MARVEL: Next Big Thing
3:00PM – 4:00PM PT | Room: 6A
This is the one you’ve been waiting for – the absolute can’t-miss event featuring shocking announcements about the future of the Marvel Universe! Spider-Man’s never had it easy, but what’s coming for him next will shake the wallcrawler to his core. Plus - things are heating up for Guardians of the Galaxy in the throes of the catastrophic Grootfall. And just what is happening in Jonathan Hickman’s all-new Ultimate Universe? On hand to discuss all this and more are C.B. Cebulski (Editor-in-Chief), Nick Lowe (Executive Editor), Zeb Wells (Amazing Spider-Man), Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing (Guardians of the Galaxy), Gerry Duggan (X-Men) and Sabir Pirzada (Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant). Also, attendees will receive an exclusive giveaway!
SUNDAY, JULY 23
Women of Marvel
10:30AM – 11:30AM PT | Room: 6A
The Women of Marvel return to San Diego! Join us for a lively discussion with Marvel talent across publishing, digital media and studios including Editor Sarah Brunstad, Executive Producer Sana Amanat (Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel), VP of Digital Media Marketing Jessica Malloy, Charlie Jane Anders (New Mutants: Lethal Legion), Jody Houser (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi) and more! What is it like for women working in the industry today, and what is next for Marvel’s woman-led projects? Plus, stay until the end of the panel for an exclusive giveaway (while supplies last)!