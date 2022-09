D23 Expo 2022: Marvel Studios' 'Armor Wars’ Confirms Return of Don Cheadle

Ready to dive further into the Multiverse? During Saturday’s Walt Disney Studios - Lucasfilm & Marvel Studios Presentation at D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took to the stage to share a bevy of brand new announcements as the MCU dives further into Phase 4, 5, and 6 — aka, The Multiverse Saga.

A brand new logo was revealed for Armor Wars, an upcoming Disney+ series which asks the question: What happens if Tony Stark’s tech falls into the wrong hands?

Star Don Cheadle, reprising his longtime role as Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes — aka War Machine — took to the stage to talk about the series.

