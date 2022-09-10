D23 Expo 2022: First Trailer for ‘Secret Invasion’ Reveals the Skrulls’ Infiltration

Ready to dive further into the Multiverse? During Saturday’s Walt Disney Studios - Lucasfilm & Marvel Studios Presentation at D23 Expo 2022, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took to the stage to share a bevy of brand new announcements as the MCU dives further into Phase 4, 5, and 6 — aka, The Multiverse Saga.

Star Don Cheadle, reprising his longtime role as Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes — aka War Machine — took to the stage to talk about Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion.

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in Captain Marvel. They are joined by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman. The crossover event series showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

