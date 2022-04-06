'Moon Knight': Episode 2 Details Log

On her moped, Layla drives them to Steven’s flat. While navigating London, Layla unloads on “Marc” the turmoil and uncertainty he has put upon her. Of course, she’s worried; she’s still his wife, after all. But can he drop his preposterous British cover identity?

At his home, looking at his reflection in the fish tank, Marc warns Steven to get Layla out of there; he’s way out of his depth. Layla questions “Marc” for studying both French and hieroglyphics. Steven is impressed by Layla; however, she refuses to buy whatever act this is. She hands “Marc” the divorce papers he sent to her—this was what he wanted. Steven declares he would never divorce her; he tries his best to make sense of what’s been happening. Marc once again warns him that he will only endanger Layla by entangling her with these matters. Looking inside his duffle bag, Layla is incensed upon finding the golden scarab. The compass that points Ammit’s ushabti—the very artifact that they both fought side-by-side to recover.

Distressed, Steven pleads with Layla; he’s not trying to withhold anything for her. He’s not this Marc Spector; he’s Steven Grant who works in a gift shop, who does not want anything to do with this golden scarab. He thinks he’s in real danger, and she may be the only person who can help him. Layla is disappointed that he doesn’t remember their adventures or their life together. Before they can continue their conversation, Detective Constables Bobbi and Billy force themselves in his flat to arrest Steven Grant, as Layla hides outside of his window.