Marvel’s 2023 X-Men Election Begins Now

For the third consecutive year, Marvel is putting the fate of the X-Men in the hands of fans! The 2023 X-Men Election will run from Tuesday, January 31 at 9:00 am ET until 11:59 pm ET on Friday, February 3. Participants can vote now at Marvel.com/XMenVote.

For three years, the X-Men election has given True Believers everywhere the opportunity to determine the newest protector of Krakoa. In 2021, Polaris won the first-ever election and was featured in Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz’s X-MEN. And in 2022, fan-favorite Firestar was chosen to become the newest member of the X-Men, where she then took on a starring role in Duggan’s second year of X-MEN, with artists C.F. Villa and Joshua Cassara.

Once again, several nominations have been accepted to determine the final member of the new X-team. Only one vote is allowed per person, so read about the nominees below and choose wisely!

CANNONBALL