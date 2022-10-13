Comics
Published October 13, 2022

The 6 Marvel x Fortnite Bonus Cosmetic Items You Can Unlock Now

Get an exclusive bundle of in-game Outfits and items after reading ‘Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War’ on Marvel Unlimited!

by Robyn Belt

REDEEM DETAILS AND FAQ!

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Start your 7-day free trial, or sign up with plans as low as $9.99 a month.

Through October 27, members can gain an exclusive package of in-game Fortnite items, all coming out of the world-colliding comic event, FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR! Members of digital comics subscription service Marvel Unlimited can unlock six, all-unique items in the bundle by reading FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1-5. When a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point is cast into the Marvel Universe, Spider-Man and Wolverine team up with several Fortnite fighters plus new recruit Shuri to hunt down the elusive Zero Shard. Now, these unlikely allies are locked in a super-powered standoff to end a never-ending war.

With all fives issues of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR available on Marvel Unlimited, readers can witness the first comic appearances of the Spider-Man and Iron Man “Zero Suits,” the two Outfits part of the exclusive “Zero War” bundle in Fortnite.

The Zero Suits in action from FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR (2022) #5 by Christos Gage, Sergio Davila and Edgar Delgado.
Get a closer look at all six items below, then unlock them for yourself. Join Marvel Unlimited. Read all five issues of comic series FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR. Then, receive a code via email to redeem all six items for in-game use. Grab all terms here!

Spider-Man Zero Outfit
Spider-Man Zero Outfit
Iron Man Zero Outfit
Iron Man Zero Outfit
Zero War Loading Screen
Zero War Loading Screen
Adamantium Claws Pickaxe
Adamantium Claws Pickaxe
SNIKT! SNIKT! Spray
SNIKT! SNIKT! Spray
Stark Seven Wrap
Stark Seven Wrap

The quest is on! Join Marvel Unlimited today to read FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1-5 in full!

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’ Episode 9 — Jennifer Walters vs. K.E.V.I.N.

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Introducing Marvel Studios’ K.E.V.I.N.

TV Shows

‘Werewolf by Night’: Gael García Bernal on Creating A New Monster for the MCU

Comics

Nova and Viv Vision Team Up for Intergalactic Battle

Movies

Marvel Studios Updates Theatrical Release Schedule

