Celebrate Mother's Day with 6 Special Super Heroes

The All-Mother of Asgard. A Daughter of the Vanir. The God of the Hunt. And “mom.” At least to Thor Odinson, Loki, and Angela.

Frejya, an immortal goddess and a reigning ruler of the Ten Realms, has lived on Asgard through a soap opera’s worth of family drama. The daughter of Odin’s (former) enemy, she became queen of the Realm Eternal—and Thor’s step-mother—through marriage. Even though Thor and Loki are not technically related to their mother by blood, it has not made one iota of difference in Freyja’s unconditional love. And though she’s had millennia to grasp the ins and outs of parenting, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t slipped up either! Most notably in MIGHTY THOR (2015) #5 when she made the mistake of trusting Loki.

All of her children are like the opposite sides of a three-sided coin. But despite their differences, she has respected and shown support in unlimited supply, even fostering a special relationship with “wild child” Loki. In flashback issue WAR OF THE REALMS: WAR SCROLLS (2019) #2 this bond was on display—Freyja encouraged her son to show off his best side even when others only see the troublemaker.