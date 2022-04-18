April 20's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Stephen Strange will also find himself on an all-new adventure in DOCTOR STRANGE: NEXUS OF NIGHTMARES #1, where Nightmare has invaded his dreams and turned them into terrible nightmares. These dark feelings now inhabit every fiber of Doctor Strange’s waking life and have left him weak and unable to protect the realm. Now that Baron Mordo and Nightmare are ready to strike, can Stephen shake Nightmare’s grip over him, or will the world be lost to Nightmare’s dream realm forever?

Strange isn't the only one dealing with nightmares. In HULK #6, the first arc of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley’s mind-blowing Hulk saga reaches its epic climax as Bruce Banner’s control over Starship Hulk slips, and something much worse takes the wheel. Meanwhile, SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #2 will follow Ghost-Spider on her mission to stop another Gwen Stacy from corrupting the world. Along the way, she'll team up with Thorgwen and travel back in time, but will this new alliance be able to stand against the Super-Soldier might of Captain America Gwen? They will have to try, as it looks like she’s out for revenge against another Gwen Stacy!

Jason Aaron and Javier Garron's AVENGERS #55 will see the return of Nighthawk, who last appeared during the events of HEROES REBORN, as he resurfaces with a dark and mysterious purpose. WOLVERINE #20 will also reunite Logan with Deadpool, who has uncovered a dangerous plot that could mean doom for the mutants’ safe haven—and it’s going to take a titanic team-up of the Best There Is and the Merc with a Mouth to quell the threat. Likewise, SHANG-CHI #11 will stage a family reunion by bringing back Sister Hammer—but is she friend or foe? Shang-Chi won’t have time to find out!

Be there for the beginning of Captain America's new era, meet something much worse than the Hulk, see the return of Deadpool to Krakoa and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

AVENGERS (2018) #55

CAPTAIN AMERICA (2018) #0

DOCTOR STRANGE: NEXUS OF NIGHTMARES (2022) #1

HULK (2021) #6

SHANG-CHI (2021) #11

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE (2022) #2

WOLVERINE (2020) #20

New Collections

AMAZING FANTASY TREASURY EDITION (2022) #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 10: GREEN GOBLIN RETURNS TPB (2020) #10

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BEYOND VOL. 3 TPB (2022) #3

INFERNO HC OPENA COVER (2022) #1

MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: PLAYTEST RULEBOOK TPB COELLO COVER (2022) #1

REIGN OF X VOL. 11 TPB (2022) #11

THE SAVAGE SHE-HULK OMNIBUS HC FRANK CHO COVER (2022) #1

X-FORCE EPIC COLLECTION: ZERO TOLERANCE TPB (2020) #3

Marvel Unlimited

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #85

DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #1

DARK AGES #4

DARKHAWK #5

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: BLOODSTONE #1

DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #39

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #3

MARAUDERS #27

MARVEL'S VOICES: HERITAGE #1

MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #2

SPIDER-WOMAN #18

STAR WARS #20

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #20

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - EYE OF THE STORM #1

THE THING #3

WASTELANDERS: BLACK WIDOW #1

X-MEN LEGENDS #10

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #31

SQUIRREL GIRL INFINITY COMIC #1

