Avengers Artist Javier Garrón Introduces the Mephistos of the Multiverse

It’s about to be Mephisto’s Multiverse, and the Avengers are just living in it. As the Devil himself made clear in Jason Aaron and Javier Garrón’s AVENGERS #55, he plans to take over every reality in his path – and he won’t be alone. Naturally, he has turned to the only ally he can count on: himself. All 616 versions of him, in fact.

To illustrate the gravity of this looming threat, Garrón produced 79 unique versions of Mephisto in a massive double-page spread. Now, speaking to Marvel.com, Garrón breaks down the challenge of creating this level of Mephisto madness on a deadline, several of his favorite references and all of the surprises he discovered along the way. He also explains what, exactly, makes a Mephisto a Mephisto, teases the Avengers’ Mephisto-filled future and more.

MARVEL.COM: I spent a while really exploring this page, so I can’t imagine how long it took to create it. From conception to the final copy, how long did that process take you? Where do you even get started with a spread like this?

JAVIER GARRÓN: Well, it certainly took a lot of time! I did it quite a while ago, but I remember it took, as expected, way more than scheduled originally. If an easy single page takes a day, a more detailed one (more background-heavy, more crowded or detail-filled) takes a day and a half… I guessed this would take double that. Three days. It ended up four-ish.

As for process, for me, it’s all structure. You lay out the foundations and build up from there. What’s that in this case? In this case, the goal was to fit as many Mephistos as I could. I’m a huge, massive George Perez fan. Even though I can’t even aspire to be 1% as good as he is, I try my best to pay tribute to him. My goal was to make one of his classic super crowded double spreads, like in the INFINITY GAUNTLET or his AVENGERS run.

So, I started sketching bodies in the double spread, fitting as many as I could. One extra notch there was that every Mephisto should be different: taller, smaller, wider, slimmer, human-shaped, half-human shaped, not at all human-shaped… You start from the foreground and make your way to the background, adding bodies each time more in the distance, until those shapes are too small to add any differentiating detail.

Once I had that, I counted the characters that were on the page: I managed to fit 79 main, recognizable figures. I wanted more! I must admit I was a bit disappointed in myself. But the clock is also running, the deadline looming and you have to move forward.

So, I had 79 figures to fill in with detail. I took the ones Jason [Aaron] listed, I also went back and searched for the ones [Ed] McGuinness had drawn in the series in back issues (to add some sort of continuity) and also the few ones I drew myself. I wrote all that down, and then I started writing everything I could think of to fill the rest of the blank spots. Once I had the list, I started doing the pencil work on the spread, adding details on each one, and then inking. Always looking at the clock!