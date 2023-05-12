Eve L. Ewing's 'Black Panther' Sends T'Challa into the Heart of a Broken Wakandan City

"More than anything, I'm bowled over at the opportunity to write such a marquee character. I see it as a big responsibility," Ewing told ComicBook.com. "Black Panther is a tremendously important legacy character for Marvel fans, but moreover, the character has become one of the most important icons in pop culture for people of the African diaspora all over the world."

"On a personal note, the title was so indelibly shaped by my friend and mentor, Ta-Nehisi Coates, who is a big part of why I'm even in comics," she shared. "There are a lot of talented creators working right now and I feel very awed that the editorial team asked me to take this on. It makes me feel really seen as a comics writer, very humbled, and very grateful. It's a big role for me and I take it extremely seriously."

As to Allen's stunning new character design for Black Panther, she said, "I am so excited for people to see this character design! T'Challa is going to be looking really different. It's much more edgy and kind of homespun. It's not so sleek and slick. Not giving too much away from the story, he's trying not to be seen. He's kind of working incognito. What I can say, honestly, is that we will be seeing Wakanda in a way that we have not seen it ever before."

"Working with an artist, it's just the professional version of the game you play on the bus when you're 14 or 15, of like, 'Hey, what would happen if this hero did this, and what if they went here, and if this fight happened, how would it turn out?!'" she explained. "I just get paid to do that with other nerds. It's pretty fun!"