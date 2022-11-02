Black Panther Comics to Read Now
Series, story arcs, and starting points from the world of Wakanda!
The Black Panther mantle is a proud legacy worn by Wakanda’s finest leaders and protectors. A lineage stretching back millennia, many have used the role to foster Wakanda’s technological greatness and to defend its borders. The current Black Panther, T’Challa, has instead chosen to introduce Wakanda to the global stage as a super-powered ally and Avenger. Now, readers can get acquainted with Black Panther history, from the beginning to the present, with a sale on the Marvel Comics app boasting up to 67% off on over 60 must-read Black Panther series! From top tier creators like Ta-Nehisi Coates, John Ridley, and Roxane Gay, these Black Panther entry points take you inside the world of Wakanda, introducing you to its vast lore and pivotal players from Shuri, Killmonger, the Midnight Angels, the Dora Milaje, and more.
Plus, Marvel Insiders who shop this sale through November 28 will earn 1,000 Insider points (limit once per sale) for any purchase. Learn more about becoming a Marvel Insider, and see what rewards are available to redeem just by being a Marvel fan! (Membership US only.)
Read more about our top picks, great starting points for new readers or longtime comic fans!
BLACK PANTHER: A NATION UNDER OUR FEET BOOK 1
National Book Award winner and New York Times Best-Selling author Ta-Nehisi Coates places King T’Challa at the forefront of change as Wakanda, the famed African nation of advanced technology and warrior traditions, enters a colossal new age. A superhuman group known only as “The People” pushes Black Panther and Shuri to move with the times... or get swept up. An artistically astounding run that co-stars Storm, Luke Cage, and Misty Knight. Follow this one up with “The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda,” AKA Black Panther in space.
Collects BLACK PANTHER (2016) #1-4, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #52.
BLACK PANTHER: WORLD OF WAKANDA
This anthology series covers it all: Love. Superhuman triumph. Tales of modernity. Tales of tradition. Developing and further evolving the mythos of Coates’ BLACK PANTHER (2016), “World of Wakanda” offers an origin to the many characters introduced in that run. Poet Yona Harvey (Hemming the Water) focuses on the story of Zenzi, the political revolutionary who became an ally to Changamire as part of “The People.” Novelist Roxane Gay (Bad Feminist, Hunger) centers on the blossoming romance of Ayo and Aneka, former members of the Dora Milaje, who would go on to become their own force for good as the Midnight Angels.
SHURI VOL. 1: THE SEARCH FOR BLACK PANTHER
Nnedi Okorafor (Lagoon, Who Fears Death) is a Nigerian-American novelist who has been writing “African futuristic environments for over a decade.” And, this love for Africanfuturism led her to write Shuri’s first solo series. Black Panther’s techno-whiz sister must step into power after her brother is lost on a space mission (see: 2018’s BLACK PANTHER)… and even though Shuri is happiest in a lab, a nation without a leader is a vulnerable one. Now, everyone is looking at the next in line for the throne. But Shuri would rather be testing gauntlets than throwing them down! So it’s time for Shuri to go rescue her brother yet again—with a little help from Storm, Rocket Raccoon and Groot, of course. But when her outer-space adventure puts the entire cultural history of her continent at risk from an energy-sapping alien threat, can Shuri and Iron Man save all of Africa?
Collects SHURI (2018) #1-5.
RISE OF THE BLACK PANTHER
The secret origin of T’Challa, the Black Panther! Wakanda has always kept itself isolated from Western society, but that’s about to change. Young T’Challa knows he’s destined to become king, but when his father is murdered by outsiders, he finds himself taking up a mantle he may not be ready for. Experience the troubled reign of King T’Chaka! Discover the mother T’Challa never knew! And see how the world first learns of the wondrous nation of Wakanda—including Namor, King of Atlantis; the Winter Soldier; and the ruler of Latveria, Doctor Doom! Plus: As Erik Killmonger makes a devastating move, a missing chapter of T’Challa and Storm’s lifelong romance comes to light—and the Black Panther must decide his unique role in a world full of Super Heroes. Journalist Evan Narcisse and Ta-Nehisi Coates chronicle T'Challa's rise to the throne—and to the Panther legacy that made him an Avenger.
Collects RISE OF THE BLACK PANTHER (2018) #1-6.
These comics and collections are available to read on the Marvel Comics app for iOS and Android, on sale through November 28. Grab the full list of sale titles here:
- BLACK PANTHER ADVENTURES
- BLACK PANTHER AND THE AGENTS OF WAKANDA VOL. 1: EYE OF THE STORM
- BLACK PANTHER AND THE CREW: WE ARE THE STREETS
- BLACK PANTHER BOOK 4: AVENGERS OF THE NEW WORLD PART 1
- BLACK PANTHER BOOK 5: AVENGERS OF THE NEW WORLD PART 2
- BLACK PANTHER BOOK 6: INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE OF WAKANDA PART ONE
- BLACK PANTHER BOOK 7: THE INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE OF WAKANDA PART TWO
- BLACK PANTHER BOOK 8: THE INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE OF WAKANDA PART THREE
- BLACK PANTHER BOOK 9: THE INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE OF WAKANDA PART FOUR
- BLACK PANTHER BY CHRISTOPHER PRIEST: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1
- BLACK PANTHER BY CHRISTOPHER PRIEST: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2
- BLACK PANTHER BY CHRISTOPHER PRIEST: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3
- BLACK PANTHER BY CHRISTOPHER PRIEST: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 4
- BLACK PANTHER BY JACK KIRBY VOL. 1
- BLACK PANTHER BY JOHN RIDLEY VOL. 1: THE LONG SHADOW
- BLACK PANTHER BY REGINALD HUDLIN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1
- BLACK PANTHER BY REGINALD HUDLIN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2
- BLACK PANTHER BY REGINALD HUDLIN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 3
- BLACK PANTHER BY TA-NEHISI COATES VOL. 1 COLLECTION
- BLACK PANTHER BY TA-NEHISI COATES VOL. 2 COLLECTION
- BLACK PANTHER BY TA-NEHISI COATES VOL. 3: THE INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE OF WAKANDA PART ONE COLLECTION
- BLACK PANTHER MASTERWORKS VOL. 1
- BLACK PANTHER MASTERWORKS VOL. 2
- BLACK PANTHER VOL. 4: THE INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE OF WAKANDA PART TWO COLLECTION
- BLACK PANTHER VS. DEADPOOL
- BLACK PANTHER: A NATION UNDER OUR FEET BOOK 1
- BLACK PANTHER: A NATION UNDER OUR FEET BOOK 2
- BLACK PANTHER: A NATION UNDER OUR FEET BOOK 3
- BLACK PANTHER: BACK TO AFRICA
- BLACK PANTHER: BAD MUTHA
- BLACK PANTHER: DEADLIEST OF THE SPECIES
- BLACK PANTHER: DOOMWAR
- BLACK PANTHER: FOUR THE HARD WAY
- BLACK PANTHER: KILLMONGER - BY ANY MEANS
- BLACK PANTHER: LITTLE GREEN MEN
- BLACK PANTHER: LONG LIVE THE KING
- BLACK PANTHER: MASTERWORKS VOL. 3
- BLACK PANTHER: PANTHER'S QUEST
- BLACK PANTHER: POWER
- BLACK PANTHER: THE BRIDE
- BLACK PANTHER: THE MAN WITHOUT FEAR - FEAR ITSELF
- BLACK PANTHER: THE MAN WITHOUT FEAR — THE COMPLETE COLLECTION
- BLACK PANTHER: THE MAN WITHOUT FEAR VOL. 1: URBAN JUNGLE
- BLACK PANTHER: THE MOST DANGEROUS MAN ALIVE - THE KINGPIN OF WAKANDA
- BLACK PANTHER: VISIONS OF WAKANDA
- BLACK PANTHER: WHO IS THE BLACK PANTHER?
- BLACK PANTHER: WORLD OF WAKANDA
- CAPTAIN AMERICA/BLACK PANTHER: FLAGS OF OUR FATHERS
- CIVIL WAR: BLACK PANTHER
- KLAWS OF THE PANTHER
- MARVEL KNIGHTS BLACK PANTHER BY PRIEST & TEXEIRA: THE CLIENT
- MARVEL'S BLACK PANTHER PRELUDE
- MARVEL-VERSE: BLACK PANTHER
- RISE OF THE BLACK PANTHER
- SECRET INVASION: BLACK PANTHER
- SHURI VOL. 1: THE SEARCH FOR BLACK PANTHER
- X-MEN/BLACK PANTHER: WILD KINGDOM
- SHURI VOL. 2: 24/7 VIBRANIUM
- SHURI: WAKANDA FOREVER
- BLACK PANTHER: KILLMONGER - BY ANY MEANS
- WAKANDA FOREVER
All purchases in the Marvel Comics App are added to your personal library, and can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Podcasts
Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast Debuts November 3