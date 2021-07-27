Comics
Published July 27, 2021

'Black Widow' and Peach Momoko Take Home 2021 Eisner Awards

The Kelly Thompson and Elena Casagrande book won Best New Series, and Peach Momoko won Best Cover Artist!

by Marvel

The 2021 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards were held this weekend during Comic-Con@Home, and two House of Ideas favorites emerged with silverware!

BLACK WIDOW (2020) won the award for Best New Series!

BLACK WIDOW #1 cover by Adam Hughes
BLACK WIDOW #1 cover by Adam Hughes

Written by Kelly Thompson with art by Elena Casagrande, the ongoing launched last September and has thrilled readers with each issue since. Featuring stunning super spy action and heart-wrenching emotion, BLACK WIDOW has quickly become a favorite for F.O.O.M. far and wide. (If you've been reading—and you most definitely should be—you're in luck: issue #9 comes out tomorrow!)

Listen to Kelly discuss the series in depth on the Marvel's Pull List podcast right here!

And joining the BLACK WIDOW team with silverware is Marvel's Stormbreaker Peach Momoko, who won the award for Best Cover Artist!

BLACK PANTHER #25 Fine Art Variant by Peach Momoko
BLACK PANTHER #25 Fine Art Variant by Peach Momoko

Having contributed some of the most singular and sensational artwork over the last year, Momoko has quickly solidified her place as a top talent in the Ideas House. Including her stellar work as a cover artist, earlier this year, Peach launched the Demon Days Saga—a collection of issues both written and illustrated by the creator—thus supplying Marvel mavens everywhere with a resplendent cache of pure Peach Momoko brilliance. 

Look through a collection of Peach's incredible covers right here!

Congratulations to all the teams and creators who were nominated at this year's Eisner Awards!

In this article: Marvel's Stormbreakers, Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff)

