Start Here with Black Widow

Nat’s hitting the ground running (and jumping and swimming and stabbing) in this brisk 20-issue run, all grounded by Widow’s atonement quests in an effort to erase her KGB past. In reality, she’s lone ranging from the Avengers, and only takes contracts that protect the collateral or neutralize the source.

And, the second volume is a parade of high-profile guest stars. Everyone from the Avengers, X-23, to the Punisher and Crossbones, are caught in Nat’s taut web. Even past flame Daredevil encroaches in San Francisco once Natasha’s playing in his sand box!

While this series is an international spy thriller complete with the gadgets and explosions and intrigue, at its core is a fully-fledged portrayal of an agent whose first priority is duty—and who’s as capable of the very best as they are the… not best.

They wowed you with DAREDEVIL (2014), then the Eisner Award-winning team of Mark Waid and Chris Samnee took Black Widow to new heights—by forcing her to go on the lam!