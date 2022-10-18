New Classic Homage Covers Reimagine the Most Memorable Comic Book Covers in Marvel Comics History

This January, start the year off with a lookback at iconic moments in Marvel Comics history with Classic Homage Variant Covers!

These 25 stunning new covers see today’s most popular artists revisit some of the most beloved Marvel Comics covers, injecting them with a modern twist or simply paying tribute to their influential impact by depicting it in their own art style.

From Elektra rocking her new Daredevil costume as she faces off against Bullseye in Frank Cho’s version of Frank Miller’s historic DAREDEVIL #181 to John Romita Jr.’s take on his father’s groundbreaking “Spider-Man No More!” cover to Leinil Francis Yu’s mutant spin on STAR WARS #1, these are the covers etched into every comic fan’s brain and now they can see them reborn in fantastic new ways!

Here's a full list of the covers along with the legendary pieces they were inspired by!