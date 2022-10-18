New Classic Homage Covers Reimagine the Most Memorable Comic Book Covers in Marvel Comics History
Check out some of the Classic Homage Variant Covers coming your way in January.
This January, start the year off with a lookback at iconic moments in Marvel Comics history with Classic Homage Variant Covers!
These 25 stunning new covers see today’s most popular artists revisit some of the most beloved Marvel Comics covers, injecting them with a modern twist or simply paying tribute to their influential impact by depicting it in their own art style.
From Elektra rocking her new Daredevil costume as she faces off against Bullseye in Frank Cho’s version of Frank Miller’s historic DAREDEVIL #181 to John Romita Jr.’s take on his father’s groundbreaking “Spider-Man No More!” cover to Leinil Francis Yu’s mutant spin on STAR WARS #1, these are the covers etched into every comic fan’s brain and now they can see them reborn in fantastic new ways!
Here's a full list of the covers along with the legendary pieces they were inspired by!
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17 – Amazing Spider-Man #50
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #18 – Amazing Spider-Man #100
- AVENGERS #64 – Avengers #4
- AVENGERS FOREVER #13 – Avengers #57
- BLACK PANTHER #13 – Fantastic Four #52
- CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #8 – Captain America #109
- CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #9 – Captain America #109
- CAPTAIN MARVEL #45 – Ms. Marvel #1
- DAREDEVIL #7 – Daredevil #181
- FANTASTIC FOUR #3 – Fantastic Four #48
- GHOST RIDER #10 – Marvel Spotlight #5
- GOLD GOBLIN #3 – Amazing Spider-Man #39
- HULK #13 – Incredible Hulk #340
- IMMORTAL X-MEN #10 – Star Wars #1
- MARAUDERS #10 – Uncanny X-Men #141
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #2 – Spider-Man #1
- MOON KNIGHT #19 – Moon Knight #1
- SCARLET WITCH #1 – West Coast Avengers #62
- MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #2 – Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16
- SPIDER-MAN #4 – Marvel Team-Up #1
- STRANGE #10 - Doctor Strange #169
- THOR #31 – Thor #337
- INVINCBLE IRON MAN #2 – Iron Man #126
- VENOM #15 – Amazing Spider-Man #375
- WOLVERINE #29 – Wolverine #1
- X-FORCE #36 – X-Force #1
- X-MEN #19 – X-Men #94
- X-MEN RED #10 – X-Men #137
- SINS OF SINISTER #1 – Strikeforce: Morituri #1
On Sale 1/4
AVENGERS #64 Classic Homage Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE
CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #8 Classic Homage Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG
CAPTAIN MARVEL #45 Classic Homage Variant Cover by CARMEN CARNERO
DAREDEVIL #7 Classic Homage Variant Cover by FRANK CHO
FANTASTIC FOUR #3 Classic Homage Variant Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ
GOLD GOBLIN #3 Classic Homage Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL
MARAUDERS #10 Classic Homage Variant Cover by JEN BARTEL
SCARLET WITCH #1 Classic Homage Variant Cover by ADAM HUGHES
SPIDER-MAN #4 Classic Homage Variant Cover by JOHN CASSADAY
X-FORCE #36 Classic Homage Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD
X-MEN RED #10 Classic Homage Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
On Sale 1/11
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17 Classic Homage Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
BLACK PANTHER #13 Classic Homage Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA
CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #9 Classic Homage Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV
GHOST RIDER #10 Classic Homage Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #2 Classic Homage Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS
MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #2 Classic Homage Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
MOON KNIGHT #19 Classic Homage Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA
WOLVERINE #29 Classic Homage Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV
On Sale 1/18
AVENGERS FOREVER #13 Classic Homage Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ
IMMORTAL X-MEN #10 Classic Homage Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
INVINCIBLE IRON MAN Classic Homage Variant Cover by ESAD RIBIC
STRANGE #10 Classic Homage Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO
VENOM #15 Classic Homage Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER
On Sale 1/25
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #18 Classic Homage Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
Look for these Classic Homage Variant Covers on Marvel’s hottest series throughout January.
