Gabriele Dell'Otto's 'Death of Venomverse' Connecting Covers Summon Symbiotes from the Furthest Reaches of the Multiverse
Check out Gabriele Dell'Otto's breathtaking connecting cover that runs on all five 'Death of the Venomverse' issues starting in August.
The SUMMER OF SYMBIOTES is raging across Marvel Comics with brand-new symbiote sagas and series launches, all leading up to DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE, a new series from visionary VENOM writer Cullen Bunn and symbiote master artist Gerardo Sandoval!
DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE will see Carnage rise as the new King in Black, but first he’ll have to traverse the Multiverse and savagely slaughter all his competition! Witness exactly what he’s up against in acclaimed artist Gabriele Dell'Otto's specturly sinister CONNECTING VARIANT COVERS. In this monumental piece that will adorn all five issues of the series, Dell'Otto has depicted symbiote icons as well as breakout stars that have already recently made their debut in the pages of EXTREME VENOMVERSE. Plus, amongst the chaos, fans can spot the all-new Symbiote Six, who will wreak havoc for the first time in DEATH OF VENOMVERSE #2!
"It's been far too long since I've written any stories about Venom and company," Bunn said. "About Eddie, about Flash, about Andi, about Carnage. This story—this completely bonkers epic—feels like the right time to throw my symbiotic hat back in the ring. Returning to a Multiverse full of Venom symbiotes, maybe (but hopefully not) for the last time, I knew I had to do something big. Thus, the title—DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE--was born. Perhaps that title is a bit of a threat for our favorite symbiotes, but I promise you it is not empty! Get ready for plenty of surprises, some heartbreak, and more symbiotes than you can shake a stick at!"
DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #1 (OF 5)
Written by CULLEN BUNN, DAVID MICHELINIE & TAIGAMI
Art by GERARDO SANDOVAL, JUSTIN MASON & TAIGAMI
Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS
Connecting Variant Cover by GABRIELE DELL’OTTO
On Sale 8/2
DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #2 (OF 5)
Written by CULLEN BUNN, DAVID MICHELINIE & TAIGAMI
Art by GERARDO SANDOVAL, JUSTIN MASON & TAIGAMI
Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS
Connecting Variant Cover by GABRIELE DELL’OTTO
On Sale 8/16
DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #3 (OF 5)
Written by CULLEN BUNN, DAVID MICHELINIE & TAIGAMI
Art by GERARDO SANDOVAL, JUSTIN MASON & TAIGAMI
Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS
Connecting Variant Cover by GABRIELE DELL’OTTO
On Sale 8/30
DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #4 (OF 5)
Written by CULLEN BUNN, DAVID MICHELINIE & TAIGAMI
Art by GERARDO SANDOVAL, JUSTIN MASON & TAIGAMI
Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS
Connecting Variant Cover by GABRIELE DELL’OTTO
On Sale 9/13
DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #5 (OF 5)
Written by CULLEN BUNN, DAVID MICHELINIE & TAIGAMI
Art by GERARDO SANDOVAL, JUSTIN MASON & TAIGAMI
Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS
Connecting Variant Cover by GABRIELE DELL’OTTO
On Sale 9/27
Check out the full piece below and stay tuned for more news about DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE!
Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.
To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!