Gabriele Dell'Otto's 'Death of Venomverse' Connecting Covers Summon Symbiotes from the Furthest Reaches of the Multiverse

The SUMMER OF SYMBIOTES is raging across Marvel Comics with brand-new symbiote sagas and series launches, all leading up to DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE, a new series from visionary VENOM writer Cullen Bunn and symbiote master artist Gerardo Sandoval!

DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE will see Carnage rise as the new King in Black, but first he’ll have to traverse the Multiverse and savagely slaughter all his competition! Witness exactly what he’s up against in acclaimed artist Gabriele Dell'Otto's specturly sinister CONNECTING VARIANT COVERS. In this monumental piece that will adorn all five issues of the series, Dell'Otto has depicted symbiote icons as well as breakout stars that have already recently made their debut in the pages of EXTREME VENOMVERSE. Plus, amongst the chaos, fans can spot the all-new Symbiote Six, who will wreak havoc for the first time in DEATH OF VENOMVERSE #2!

"It's been far too long since I've written any stories about Venom and company," Bunn said. "About Eddie, about Flash, about Andi, about Carnage. This story—this completely bonkers epic—feels like the right time to throw my symbiotic hat back in the ring. Returning to a Multiverse full of Venom symbiotes, maybe (but hopefully not) for the last time, I knew I had to do something big. Thus, the title—DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE--was born. Perhaps that title is a bit of a threat for our favorite symbiotes, but I promise you it is not empty! Get ready for plenty of surprises, some heartbreak, and more symbiotes than you can shake a stick at!"