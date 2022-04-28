Scariest Strange Stories

Dracula has been skulking around the Marvel Universe for centuries. He reawakened in the modern day in TOMB OF DRACULA (1972) and carved a bloody swath through the world from there. Stephen Strange had already encountered the bloodsucker and barely survived as seen in DOCTOR STRANGE (1974) #14. However, with issues #59-62, the vampire king returned to cause more trouble for the Sorcerer Supreme—and all of Earth. This time, Dracula did not just want to use his own power, but that of the ancient book of evil magic known as the Darkhold.

After a failed attempt to steal the tome from Avengers Mansion, Strange learned of a spell kept in the Darkhold called the Montesi Formula that could rid the whole world of vampires! To implement the spell, he recruited Wong, Hannibal King, Frank Drake, and Blade to help him retrieve the book from its new hiding place: Baron Mordo's castle! After a bloodcurdling battle with the vampire in present reality, Strange took him to another plane, which gave the others time to concoct the Montesi Formula. The combatants returned just in time for those assembled to succeed and rid the planet of vampires...but only for a time as the spell was later undone.

THE STRANGE SIMULACRUM