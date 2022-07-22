SDCC 2022: 60 Years of Spider-Man Panel Teases the Future of the Spider-Verse
Marvel's 60 Years of Spider-Man panel offered a glimpse at the future of the Spider-Verse, as well as some new Spider-Rex animated shorts.
As revealed at Marvel’s 60 Years of Spider-Man panel, the Spider-Verse is going to keep our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man quite busy for the next couple months. Between “The End of the Spider-Verse” and upcoming X-Men crossover DARK WEB, there’s plenty of action ahead for Spidey and his friends!
If you weren’t able to attend the panel, don’t panic – Marvel.com has you covered! Here is everything that got announced at Friday’s 60 Years of Spider-Man: A This Week in Marvel Special Event, including some Spider-Rex animated shorts spinning out of EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE:
EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1
A new prehistoric Spider-Rex will debut in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1 on August 3rd in Marvel Comics. And if you have already fallen in love with Spider-Rex, get excited! Our family friendly YouTube channel Marvel HQ will be debuting 3 short-form videos in September featuring Spider-Rex! Subscribe to YouTube.com/MarvelHQ now for more family friendly content including Spidey.
EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1
Written by DAN SLOTT, ALEX SEGURA, KARLA PACHECO, DUSTIN WEAVER
Art by MARTIN COCCOLO, CAIO MAJADO, PERE PEREZ, DUSTIN WEAVER
Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS
Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS
Design Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS
Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG
Connecting Variant Cover by BENGAL
Blank Variant Cover
On Sale 8/3
SPIDER-MAN #2
“THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE” RAGES ON! After the tragedy of the first issue, our Spider-Heroes try to make a plan against Morlun. But Morlun isn’t their only problem… SHATHRA is back and more powerful than the last time she nearly killed Peter and Ezekiel. Last time, Peter tricked Shathra, and she’s had plenty of time to plan his death and the death of ALL SPIDERS!
SPIDER-MAN #2
Written by DAN SLOTT
Art by MARK BAGLEY
Cover by MARK BAGLEY
On Sale November 2022
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13
Hobgoblin’s story comes to a chilling end, and no one is going to be rocked harder by it than Norman Osborn! Witness the birth of the Gold Goblin! What does this mean for our Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?!
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13
Written by ZEB WELLS
Art by JOHN ROMITA JR.
Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
On Sale November 2022
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14
“DARK WEB” PRELUDE! We haven’t seen Chasm since AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #894 and the FCBD issue, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been busy. Join us for this very special issue featuring Spidey’s most dangerous new villain as well as the Goblin Queen and a BRAND-NEW villain that you won’t believe.
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14
Written by ZEB WELLS
Art by MICHAEL DOWLING & KYLE HOTZ
Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.
On Sale November 2022
DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #2
The creepiest Spider-Story in years continues! Beset and beleaguered by the wicked power of DEMON BEAR, Peter Parker is having nightmares whenever he falls asleep and sometimes even when he hasn’t! Worse still, it’s making his time as Spider-Man even MORE difficult! But there’s no rest for a weary spider, and the web-slinger will have no choice but to dig in and hang on – unless he wants to meet a grizzly end! (Hah. Grizzly!)
DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #2
Written by TABOO and B. EARL
Art by JUAN FERREYRA
Cover by RAHZZAH
On Sale November 2022
Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego! San Diego Comic-Con 2022 runs Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2022, follow along live on Marvel.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.
