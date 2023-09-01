'Fall of X' Declassified: Iman Vellani Breaks Down 'Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant' #1

MARVEL.COM: MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT opens with a bit of a soft reset, with her new dual Inhuman and mutant status, a move to a new setting, and much of the supporting cast forgetting that Kamala is a Super Hero. What elements did you know you needed to include to keep her feeling like the character we all know and love?

IMAN VELLANI: I am such a big fan of G. Willow Wilson's run, obviously. Actually, her 2016 run was a big inspiration for a lot of the themes that we deal with in this book, because she's already been a hero and she knows what that's like. She knows the type of hero that she wants to be, but now she's more of a public figure and dealing with that side of things is a lot different than just fighting crime.

She's right now the only mutant who can afford to live above ground as well. The public doesn't yet know her secret identity or the fact that Ms. Marvel is part of the X-Men until, of course, issue #1, where she suits up and the only costume that she has on hand is her X-suit. So it's been pretty fun, because Kamala gets a real reality check of, "This is what being a mutant is, and it is different than anything else you've ever experienced in your entire life."

I think a lot of the things that I wanted to keep consistent from those old books was Bruno, was having her supporting character because he actually is a really big support for her life. Everything that she's dealt with, Bruno knows first. Bruno's mind has been wiped at this point, and she's like, "This is not going to cut it. I need someone to talk to; I'm telling him." So she tells him, and at least she has one person to help her [and] hold her hand throughout this insane journey that she is going on.

Another thing was I didn't want to include too many cameos in this issue. I know it's an X-Men book and we do have a few X-Men popping here and there, but what's so special about those Ms. Marvel books is it was very much her journey. It was her 1v1 against a villain. That's what I love seeing. I love seeing her creativity when she fights.

I love her super-powers so much, and I wanted to test the limits of what they're capable of. We have her transforming into some insane shapes in this book, which has been so much fun. Sabir [Pirzada] and I were really like, "What thing can she turn into? How far can her pinky stretch?" It's been all these fun questions that we get the pleasure of answering, so these fight scenes are honestly the best thing ever.