The Major Characters Behind This Year’s X-Men Hellfire Gala

But shortly before Ms. Marvel’s death, the X-Men realized that Kamala was a latent mutant. Although Ms. Marvel’s “embiggening” powers are a result of her Inhuman heritage, Kamala’s status as a mutant meant she could be revived through Krakoa’s Resurrection Protocols. Professor X and a group of young mutants called The Five resurrected Ms. Marvel and informed her about her status as a mutant shortly before the attack at the Hellfire Gala. After Emma Frost telepathically erased the memories and evidence of Kamala’s death, Ms. Marvel stands ready to help the X-Men and her fellow mutants in their darkest hour in the upcoming MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT series by Iman Vellani, Sabir Pirzada, Carlos Gomez, and Adam Gorham.

NIMROD

As part of their mission to wipe out mutants on Earth, the mutant-hating masterminds behind Orchis put extensive planning into their Hellfire Gala attack, and the leading edge of that attack was Nimrod. Endlessly adaptable and far deadlier than other Sentinels, Nimrod is the ultimate mutant-killing machine. Although the original Nimrod hails from a dystopian future timeline, Orchis created a new Nimrod in the modern Marvel Universe, a dark achievement that the X-Men have dreaded for years.

While Nimrod had already defeated Professor X and Magneto, he unleashed his full fury at the Hellfire Gala. Moments after Krakoa elected a new X-Men team, Nimrod killed most of its members, including Cannonball, Dazzler, Frenzy, Prodigy, and Jubilee. Nimrod also killed Iceman, an Omega-level mutant, and pummeled the unstoppable Juggernaut. While Orchis may have a vast array of resources to use against mutants, Nimrod still stands as their most dangerous weapon.