Fantastic Farewell: Dan Slott Explores His ‘Fantastic Four’ Legacy

MARVEL.COM: Let’s talk a little bit about your final big story arc, "The Reckoning War." You’ve been telling me about "The Reckoning War" for as long as I’ve known you, and I’ve known you since I was in my early 20s and am now 40, just for context. I loved the actual story. It was amazing. Did it live up to your expectations? Is that possible? How did the final story change?

DAN SLOTT: It was stressful. You build up expectations for this entire grand plan. The Watcher, Uatu, discovering that the Reckoning, the Prosilicans, were back was always going to be the heart of “The Reckoning War.” What the Prosilicans’ plan was over time has changed. You’ve been in the Marvel retreats, so you know how sometimes all sorts of crazy wrenches can happen. Somebody over in THOR or GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY has used a major piece and blown it up, or changed a character and you didn’t see it coming. Now you can’t do your original plan, or you have to rebuild this piece in order to get close to your original plan. We’re a company. There are all these different servants and masters. Part of your job is to dance between the raindrops and tell these stories.

There was a draft of “The Reckoning War” that everybody had signed onto that one day changed. Okay, I’m going to go with the flow, I’m going to do this now. The core concept with the Prosilicans and the Reckoning and the Watchers always stayed the same, but all sorts of things happened differently.

We did a Spider-Man story called “Ends of the Earth.” In a Free Comic Book Day issue, Madame Web prognosticates what’s going to happen and you see a sneak preview of “Ends of the Earth” that’s Spider-Man, Agent Venom and Black Cat in a fight against the Sinister Six. Well…Mark Waid wants to use Black Cat as a DAREDEVIL love interest, and that’s happening now. Rick Remender is in charge of VENOM and he has a massive storyline that’s going to come out at the same time. Suddenly it becomes Black Widow, Silver Sable and Spider-Man fighting the Sinister Six. It’s not like you’ve been screwed over; it’s just the way the game is played.

You have to go with that kind of flow and alter your plans. Sometimes, you’re in the room and [Brian Michael] Bendis has crazy, long-term plans for the Avengers, and [Jonathan] Hickman has plans for the FF, and you’re the guy coming in the room saying, “Guys, for the next two years, Spider-Man is Doctor Octopus!” [Laughs] They don’t want to write Doctor Octopus in their story – that’s going to be weird! They’re going to have to take three panels out of every issue to explain that’s Doctor Octopus. Then you get into bargaining. There’s always those kinds of things. When you’re a writer at Marvel, you know that’s part of the assignment.

So yeah, for “The Reckoning War,” there were going to be elements in it, and then there weren’t. At the end of the day, it’s the Watcher, it’s the Prosilicans, it’s She-Hulk – except now She-Hulk is friends with Jack of Hearts, so he’s coming along. You play with all the pieces you get, old and new. Jack of Hearts was great to play with. There was a flash forward to “The Reckoning War” in my SHE-HULK with all these characters and none of them was Jack of Hearts. That’s okay. I liked what [writer] Rainbow [Rowell] was doing with Jack of Hearts over in SHE-HULK and asked if I could use him and she said go for it. That was a lot of fun.

The answer is that it’s a monkey’s paw. When you write your big stories for Marvel, your wish gets to come true, but just not the way you want it. If you’re good with that, you will have a nice, long career in comics. That’s part of the fun of this is the puzzle. So maybe you get Spider-Man, but now he’s unmarried. Or you get The Thing, but he’s a millionaire. That’s okay. At the end of the day, he’s still Ben Grimm from Yancy Street and you’re still having fun.