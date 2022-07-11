Fantastic Farewell: Dan Slott Reflects on ‘Fantastic Four’

MARVEL.COM: Over the course of your Marvel career, you wrote books like SHE-HULK, THE THING, and SILVER SURFER, all featuring prominent FF members or frequent guest stars. It kind of feels like you were always building to writing FANTASTIC FOUR. Did it feel that way to you?

DAN SLOTT: Oh God, yeah!

There was a time when Marvel was not publishing a FANTASTIC FOUR book, and I was getting ready to leave AMAZING SPIDER-MAN. Two or three times a month on Spidey was kind of burning me out. I loved Spider-Man, but the thing that kept me going on Spidey was milestones.

It was kind of like running a marathon: you’re looking down the road thinking you can make it to that point. You’re climbing a mountain a little bit at a time, but you can always see what you’re aiming for. The thing that kept me going was knowing if I wrote a certain amount of issues, I had written one fifth of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN. There was a point where issue #800 was coming and I wanted to be the guy who wrote #600, #700 and #800. I could keep up the schedule without going crazy because I had my eye on the prize. Once I hit #800, the next milestones were so far in the future that I knew I was done. It was my dream gig, but I couldn’t keep it up.

So I told Marvel that after AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #800, there was one grace note issue I wanted to do, and then I was off Spidey. Around SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN, they had given me a blank check to stay on Spider-Man as long as I wanted. I thought I would never leave, but I hit #800 and I was ready. I went to Axel [Alonso], who was editor-in-chief at the time, and told him I was done, but I gave enough advance notice that they asked me what I wanted to do next.

They offered me some really neat things. At one point, Axel asked me to take over the X-Men franchise. I’ve always been more of a Marvel super heroes guy than an X-Men reader. I knew my X was weak. I hadn’t really religiously read the X-Men in over a decade. I was at the company retreats and picked up issues here and there to know where the characters were or where they were going – “Now they’re in San Francisco!” and so on. I said I would not do a good job, I would totally tank if I tried to do X-Men. [Laughs]

I said no thanks to X-Men and Axel asked me what I wanted to do. I said I wanted to do FANTASTIC FOUR Indiana Jones. Axel said we weren’t doing FANTASTIC FOUR Indiana Jones. Okay. We’d meet up every couple of weeks and he’d pitch me, say, DEADPOOL – eh, I just did Spider-Man, it’s kind of X-adjacent. So he’d ask me what I wanted to do. “I’d like to do FANTASTIC FOUR Indiana Jones.” “We are not doing FANTASTIC FOUR Indiana Jones!” It became a running thing. They’d offer me things and I’d just say I wanted to do FANTASTIC FOUR. Eventually, FANTASTIC FOUR opened up and they gave it to me! Yay!