Meet Feilong, the X-Men Villain Who Has Set His Sights on Iron Man

FEILONG CONQUERS PHOBOS

Shortly after the Arakki settled on Mars, Henry Peter Gyrich approached Feilong about his plans in X-MEN (2021) #3 by Gerry Duggan, Pepe Larraz, and Marte Gracia. Gyrich spoke with Feilong on behalf of Orchis, a secret anti-mutant organization with comprehensive plans to attack mutants on multiple fronts. Despite Orchis’ secret status, Feilong was aware of its existence and told Gyrich that he knew that Orchis saw him as a potential martyr for humankind. Despite that, Feilong told Gyrich that his plans were still in motion and that he would join Orchis if he survived his mission to space.

As part of his efforts to prepare his body for long-term space travel, Feilong flew into orbit and exposed himself to cosmic rays, which were channeled through a piece of ruby quartz. This 10-minute experiment had a profound physical effect on him, giving him a distinctive red glow as well as the ability to unleash a devastating blast of green energy from his mouth.

With his new abilities, Feilong touched down on Phobos, one of Mars's moons, in X-MEN (2021) #6. As his fleet of rockets brought his gear down around him, Feilong sent a message back to Earth, claiming Phobos in the name of humanity and establishing it as the edge of “the human frontier.” As soon as Feilong landed, the X-Men’s Sunfire—who had started spending his free time on Arrako—confronted the human and tried to escort him back to Earth. Sunfire also warned that the Arakki below would take his presence on Phobos as a provocation.

Just as Sunfire started to scuffle with Feilong, one of the Arakki—an ancient winged mutant named Vornak—flew to Phobos to fight the human. After Sunfire and Vornak briefly fought, Feilong revealed his powers by unhinging his jaw and obliterating Vornak in a burst of green energy. As a stunned Sunfire looked over Vornak’s charred remains, Feilong said he was merely looking for a “worthy nemesis.”