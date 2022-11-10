Comics
Published November 10, 2022

New 'Ghost-Spider: Shadow Clones' Series Pits Her Against an Army of Deadly Spidey Villain Clones

This March, Ghost-Spider swings back into action in 'Ghost-Spider: Shadow Clones' by Emily Kim and Kei Zama.

by Marvel

Fresh off of SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE, which introduced exciting heroic versions of Ghost-Spider from throughout the Multiverse, Gwen Stacy of Earth-65 will headline a sequel limited series—but this time around, instead of meeting new allies, she’ll be confronted by dangerous new foes! 

Written by Emily Kim (SILK, TIGER DIVISION) and drawn by Kei Zama (EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE, MARVEL’S VOICES: IDENTITY), SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES will turn Ghost-Spider’s life upside down as she’s targeted by clones of herself based on Spidey’s greatest villains! Over the course of five daring issues, readers will see the debuts of a host of new Gwen-villains, all once again designed by comics visionary Peach Momoko!

Hailing from an alternate reality where Gwen was bitten by a radioactive spider and gained spider-like powers, Ghost-Spider has been embraced by comic fans since she debuted in 2014. Over the years, readers have watched Ghost-Spider rise as one of Marvel’s brightest heroes, but now they and Gwen alike will witness her at her most twisted! 

Ghost-Spider comes face-to-face with some of the deadliest Spider-Man villains, including Doc Ock, Sandman, Vulture, and more! But wait… Why do they all look like…Gwen?! Follow Gwen down a dark path as she must find and stop whoever is cloning her into infamous Marvel villains!

“I was a little nervous taking on Spider-Gwen because she’s such an iconic hero,” Kim said. “But the rich story premise and fantastic team has made the process a blast. I’ve quickly fallen in love with Gwen and her unique voice and am excited for people to see how she handles a crazy slew of Gwen clones.”

“There’s a lot of fun things about drawing Gwen Stacy and Ghost-Spider,” Zama added. “I’m especially exciting to draw bold battle scenes of Ghost-Spider and come up with ways to create exciting compositions. It’s also really fun to draw the expressions of Gwen Stacy. I'm really glad to draw these new villains designed by Peach Momoko. I didn't expect to collaborate with her in this way.”

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #1 cover by David Nakayama
SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #1 (OF 5)
Written by EMILY KIM
Art by KEI ZAMA
Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA
On Sale 3/1

Check out David Nakayama’s cover to the debut issue and stay tuned in the coming weeks for the reveal of Peach Momoko’s Gwen designs, as well as Greg Land’s series of homage variant covers!

Movies

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Introducing the leader of the Talokan — Namor

TV Shows

'Marvel Studios' Special Presentation: Director by Night' Is Streaming Now on Disney+

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Apparel, Accessories, Makeup, Toys, and More

Comics

'Monica Rambeau: Photon' #1 First Look Sends Monica into Battle with Spider-Man & Doctor Strange

Comics

The History of Black Panther and Namor

