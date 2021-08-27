Celebrate the Legacy of Jack Kirby

Coupled with Stan Lee’s desire to break new ground in Super Hero comics, Kirby took on the task of designing Marvel’s First Family, ushering in what would later be known as Marvel’s Silver Age. The smash hit of the all-too human Fantastic Four cemented Marvel at the forefront of comics publishing, also putting Kirby’s name on the map as a master of his craft.

Thanks to the Fantastic Four, Kirby and Lee saw meteoric success with the Marvel brand, allowing them to venture into visionary territory. One of their greatest collaborations during their FF run, “The Coming of Galactus” arc saw the team grapple with apocalyptic doom following the introduction of the Silver Surfer—a character still beloved today.