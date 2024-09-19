Meet Jennifer Kale, Protector of the Nexus of All Realities

WHO IS JENNIFER KALE?

While Jennifer Kale may be one of the Marvel Universe's premier magic users today, she was merely a curious teenager with her grandfather's magic book when she debuted in ADVENTURE INTO FEAR (1970) #11 by Steve Gerber and Rich Buckler. That magical book, the Tome of Zhered-Na, contained the knowledge of Zhered-Na, an ancient Atlantean sorcerer who was exiled when her vision of the island sinking to the bottom of the ocean came true. Years after the mystic's death, Illyana Kale collected Zhered-Na's knowledge and supplemented it with her own mystical knowledge in the Tome, which could only be fully used by Kale and her descendants.

By the time Jennifer was born, the Tome had passed down to Joshua Kale, her grandfather and the leader of the Cult of Zhered-Na. The Kales lived near the Nexus of All-Realities, a cross-dimensional gateway hidden in the swampy Everglades near Citrusville, Florida. While playing around with the Tome, the teenage Jennifer and her brother accidentally summoned a demon, Thog the Nether-Spawn.

Fortunately, Man-Thing, the guardian of the Nexus, emerged and helped the young Kales stop the demon. Through her subsequent adventures with Man-Thing, Jennifer—who may be the reincarnation of Zhered-Na—taught herself magic and studied under her grandfather and Dakimh the Enchanter, who learned magic directly from Zhered-Na.