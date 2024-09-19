The Witches of the Marvel Universe

From Thor's enchanted hammer to the halls of Doctor Strange's Strange Academy, magic courses through the veins of the Marvel Universe. While dozens of heroes and villains call upon the mystic arts in some way, every magic user has a different path to wielding power. Some call upon almighty cosmic beings, others wield weapons of ancient power, and many walk down the Witches' Road.

Now, let's take a closer look at Agatha Harkness, the Scarlet Witch, and the other witches of the Marvel Universe. Whether they practice witchcraft, describe themselves as witches, or draw upon different sources of dark magical power, these women help make the Marvel Universe an enchanted place.