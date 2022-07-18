July 20's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

While the X-Men, Avengers, and Eternals are busy grappling with their Marvel Universe-shaking conflict, the Defenders will receive an ominous message from the other side in DEFENDERS: BEYOND (2022) #1 by Al Ewing and Javier Rodriguez. When Doctor Strange sends a dire warning from beyond the grave, Blue Marvel, America Chavez, Taaia (Galactus' mom!), Tigra, and Loki assemble to defend reality itself. Plus, you won't believe who shows up on the final page!

Plus, a bold new era for Shang-Chi begins in Gene Yang and Marcus To's SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS (2022) #1. Shang-Chi has gained possession of the powerful Ten Rings, but so much concentrated energy has not gone unnoticed. Now, every bounty hunter, assassin and evil syndicate in the Marvel Universe is coming to take the Rings from him! Will the responsibility and the truth of the Rings be too much to bear for the Master of Kung Fu? Find out as the true origin of the Ten Rings starts here.

As Miles Morales and Shift's hunt through the Spider-Verse marches on, they discover Emperor Selim's endgame in MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2018) #40 by Saladin Ahmed and Alberto Foche Duarte. They've finally found his long lost Uncle Aaron—the Prowler—but Aaron’s a captive of Selim, Miles’ evil spider-clone. If Miles wants to rescue his uncle, he’ll have to bring down Selim’s entire empire to do it. Likewise, Gwen Stacy's Multiverse adventure continues in SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE (2022) #4. Spider-Gwen thought she had seen it all…until she met the ever-eccentric genius Gwen Stacy of 1989! And she's got a powerful suit of armor to match! But will the added firepower of Iron Gwen be enough to take on Night-Gwen?!

Experience Judgment Day, meet the new Defenders, explore the Multiverse with Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY (2022) #1

ALIEN ANNUAL (2022) #1

AVENGERS (2018) #58

DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD (2022) #3

DEFENDERS: BEYOND (2022) #1

IRON MAN (2020) #21

KNIGHTS OF X (2022) #4

MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M (2022) #5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2018) #40

MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD (2022) #3

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #2

SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN (2022) #5

SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS (2022) #1

SHE-HULK (2022) #5

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE (2022) #4

STAR WARS (2020) #25

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #25

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA (2022) #4

THE MARVELS (2021) #12

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR (2022) #4

New Collections

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: MAN-WOLF AT MIDNIGHT (2022) #0

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 5 (2022) #0

MARVEL SUPER HERO CONTEST OF CHAMPIONS GALLERY EDITION (2022) #0

NEW MUTANTS EPIC COLLECTION: THE END OF THE BEGINNING (2022) #0

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE/X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE (2022) #0

Marvel Unlimited

BLACK PANTHER #5

CAPTAIN CARTER #2

ELEKTRA #100

ETERNALS #11

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #37

STAR WARS #22

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #22

VENOM #7

WHAT IF...? MILES MORALES #2

X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII #1

X-MEN #10

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #44

