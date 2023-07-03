July 5's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

This week also sends Captain Marvel on a new adventure in CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST (2023) #1. After facing off against the Brood with the X-Men and losing someone she holds dear, Carol Danvers needs a break. She's not about to get it now! A slinky new cosmic threat comes for Earth's Mightiest, and they know just who to recruit to really wreck Carol's world: a surprise legacy villain! Join industry legend Ann Nocenti and artist Paolo Villanelli of STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS fame as they take the torch from Kelly Thompson's record-breaking run and slingshot Captain Marvel from the Harpswell Sound to the far reaches of the galaxy!

Meanwhile, in THOR ANNUAL (2023) #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and Ibraim Roberson, M.O.D.O.K.—fueled by revenge and a refusal to ever again be someone else's pawn—seizes control of all of the Ten Realms but Asgard, Thor the All-Father must step in and regain control of the Ten Realms and the World Tree. But M.O.D.O.K.'s new, cosmic power proves to be a greater threat than Thor could imagine, and he'll need the inspiration of some beloved friends from Midgard to reclaim his realms and his awesome power.

Then, prepare for the Hellfire Gala with Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri's INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2022) #8. As the X-Men throw their latest Hellfire Gala, Iron Man has to contend with the new Stark Sentinels flying through New York! Can Tony stop these mutant-hunting machines alone? Guest-starring Emma Frost!

Likewise, the journey to FALL OF X continues in X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL - SINISTER FOUR (2023) #1 by Kieron Gillen and Paco Medina. As the nineteenth century drew to a close, the dying Nathaniel Essex unleashed four clones of himself into the world. They've been haunting it ever since, while lurking in the shadows. We know what Sinister has been up to. What about the others? In this issue, we delve into their past...and discover their latest atrocity when they start to...date?

Celebrate Captain America, prepare for the Hellfire Gala, catch Captain Marvel's new adventure, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

CAPTAIN AMERICA #750

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST #1

CLOBBERIN' TIME #5

DAREDEVIL #13

DOCTOR STRANGE #5

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #4

EXTREME VENOMVERSE #4

FANTASTIC FOUR #9

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #8

SPIDER-MAN #10

STAR WARS #36

STAR WARS: YODA #9

THOR ANNUAL #1

VENOM #22

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II #5

X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #5

X-MEN #24

X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL - SINISTER FOUR #1

New Collections

DEADPOOL EPIC COLLECTION: DEAD RECKONING TPB

JEPH LOEB & TIM SALE: SPIDER-MAN GALLERY EDITION HC

MARVEL-VERSE: SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST-SPIDER GN-TPB

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE TPB

THOR BY DONNY CATES VOL. 5: THE LEGACY OF THANOS TPB

UNFORGIVEN TPB

WASP: SMALL WORLDS TPB

Marvel Unlimited

CLOBBERIN' TIME (2023) #1

DAREDEVIL (2022) #9

DEADPOOL (2022) #5

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2022) #4

PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER (2022) #5

SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES (2022) #5

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI - JABBA'S PALACE (2023) #1

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC (2022) #7

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - THE BLADE (2022) #4

STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS (2022) #5

THOR (2020) #32

X-MEN: UNFORGIVEN (2022) #1

