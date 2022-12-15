Becoming Photon: The Many Roles of Monica Rambeau

Before she became a Super Hero, Monica Rambeau was just a harbor patrol lieutenant in New Orleans who had been passed over for a promotion to captain—again—because the harbor master claimed her methods were “too unorthodox.” However, it would be those same unorthodox methods that led her to destroy an energy disruptor, saving people’s lives and ultimately changing her own forever.

Created by John Romita Jr. and Roger Stern, Monica Rambeau is one of the most powerful heroes to grace the Marvel Universe. Now, after 40 years in comics and two dedicated one-shots, Monica is finally starring in her own solo series! In honor of MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON (2022) #1, we’ll be stepping back in time to touch upon her previous aliases, starting with her time as Captain Marvel.