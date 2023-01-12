Your Complete Guide to 'Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever' #1

MARVEL'S VOICES - WAKANDA FOREVER #1

Written by JUNI BA, MUREWA AYODELE, ADAM SERWE, SHEENA HOWARD & KARAMA HORNE

Art by JUNI BA, DOTUN AKANDE, TODD HARRIS, MARCUS WILLIAMS & ALITHA E. MARTINEZ

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

Variant Cover by EJIWA “EDGE” EBENEBE

Variant Cover by KAREN S. DARBOE

Variant Cover by AFUA RICHARDSON

On Sale 2/15

“REMEMBER THE NAME”

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by DOTUN AKANDE

Colors by DEE CUNNIFFE

Learn what length Shuri will go to in order to protect Wakanda from a devastating attack from a dangerous new foe in an action-packed story by Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande, the team behind the recently announced I AM IRON MAN limited series.

"It is such an honor to be asked to contribute to a project like MARVEL’S VOICES: WAKANDA FOREVER alongside creators I completely adore, like Juni Ba and my best bud, Dotun Akande," Ayodele shared. "The anthology being one that celebrates Black History Month is incredibly humbling, and scary, but very exciting to work on. I love my people. I love the warmth and fun that’s found in our communities all over the world. We’re positive our (Dotun Akande and I) story, set in beautiful Wakanda, will bring you some of that fun."

"It's such a privilege––and also quite humbling––to be part of this amazing, star-studded team of inspiring creators," Akande said. "Getting to work on such a fascinating character, Shuri, in the beautiful world of Wakanda makes the experience an even richer one. MARVEL'S VOICES has been instrumental in spotlighting unique perspectives of diverse story-tellers and their exceptional journeys... and now we celebrate Black History Month! Such an honor to represent! 'The labor of our heroes past shall never be in vain.' In this anthology, we (Murewa and I) have an epic tale for Shuri, where we also introduce a new, inescapable threat to the stability of her home and her people. We hope you have a great read. Wakanda Forever!"