May 18's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

As Conan and his new team go on the run, Thanos makes his final moves to destroy our world in ETERNALS #12 by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic, but can the Eternals settle their differences with the Avengers in time to do anything about it? Meanwhile, "Banner of War" rages on in THOR #25, as Bruce Banner’s newfound control of his rage prolongs this fight more than Thor expected — and with Banner holding his own, Thor must get creative.

This week, Marvel also celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage (AAPI) Month with the release of this week's MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY #1, which will shine a new spotlight on the best Asian super heroes in comics, including Ms. Marvel, Shang-Chi, Wong, and Mantis. In the meantime, Cindy Moon's solo adventures will continue in SILK #5, which gives her one last chance to stop Kasha from unleashing an ancient demon god, while Lin Lie is forced to make a choice between his duty and his conscience in Alyssa Wong, Michael Yg, and Sean Chen's IRON FIST #3.

The X-Men are also keeping busy this week. In WOLVERINE #25, Logan will unleash his berserker rage, even as Deadpool embraces his deadly fighting skills in a last ditch effort to save mutant lives. X-FORCE #28 will put Quentin Quire in charge when Cerebrax — its hunger for minds insatiable — stalks the island of Krakoa, leaving no one safe.

Meanwhile, the Quiet Council stages an emergency meeting in IMMORTAL X-MEN #2 when their search for Magneto's replacement takes a sinister turn, all thanks to Selene. X-MEN RED #2 also unleashes a power struggle, with Storm, Abigail Brand, and Sunspot vying to become Arakko's new ruler on Mars. Finally, Magik must fight to keep her place as rightful Queen of Limbo in NEW MUTANTS #25, where someone else will start making moves to take her throne.

Witness Thanos' ultimate plan for destruction, stake your claim as ruler of Mars, go to Limbo with Magik and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

