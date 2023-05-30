May 31's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Meanwhile, CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR marches on in CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH (2022) #13 by Tochi Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva. White Wolf's latest trap has left the Captains America barely standing, and Sam Wilson is hesitant to push the team toward certain death without a backup plan. But Steve Rogers will stop at nothing to rescue his son—even if it means taking down one of his closest friends!

Likewise, CARNAGE REIGNS continues in Alex Paknadel and Francesco Manna's CARNAGE (2022) #13. Returning to and fortifying his underground stronghold from the days of ABSOLUTE CARNAGE, Cletus Kasady sets his sights on even greater and gorier heights as Extremis demands blood!

Then, spend a day with Dormammu in Jed Mackay and Pasqual Ferry's DOCTOR STRANGE (2023) #3. Stephen Strange has no short supply of enemies, but none are more fearsome than Dormammu…master of the Dark Dimension! When a cult summons the Dreaded Lord to New York, Stephen has to risk everything in order to defeat his most dangerous foe! But is he truly up for the task? Plus, a backup story featuring Doctor Strange and Sister Grimm of the Runaways!

And don't miss Spinstress' return for the biggest fight of her life in EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2023) #2, or the gut-wrenching conclusion to Jason Aaron's Frank Castle tale in PUNISHER (2022) #12, which promises the Punisher... no more.

Spend a day with Dormammu, discover the meaning of 'Punisher no more,' sing a song with Spinstress, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

ALIEN (2023) #2

AVENGERS: BEYOND (2023) #3

BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN (2023) #4

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH (2022) #13

CARNAGE (2022) #13

CLOBBERIN' TIME (2023) #3

DEADPOOL (2022) #7

DOCTOR STRANGE (2023) #3

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2023) #2

PUNISHER (2022) #12

SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT (2023) #4

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS (2023) #5

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #32

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS (2023) #4

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #26

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II (2023) #3

X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS (2023) #3

New Collections

CAPTAIN MARVEL BY KELLY THOMPSON OMNIBUS VOL. 1

CARNAGE VOL. 2: CARNAGE IN HELL

DAREDEVIL OMNIBUS VOL. 2

SGT. FURY EPIC COLLECTION: BERLIN BREAKOUT

SHE-HULK BY RAINBOW ROWELL VOL. 2: JEN OF HEARTS

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS VOL. 6

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY CHARLES SOULE

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 2

X-MEN ’92: THE SAGA CONTINUES

Marvel Unlimited

BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN (2023) #1

CARNAGE (2022) #10

DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN (2022) #5

DEADPOOL (2022) #4

DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE (2022) #4

GROOT (2023) #1

IMMORAL X-MEN (2023) #1

PETER PARKER & MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MEN DOUBLE TROUBLE (2022) #4

PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER (2022) #4

PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL: BASE (2023) #1

SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES (2022) #4

SHE-HULK (2022) #10

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #29

STAR WARS: YODA (2022) #4

STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS (2022) #4

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #20

THE X-CELLENT (2023) #1

THOR (2020) #31

TIGER DIVISION (2022) #4

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC (2021) #89

