Meet Mister Sinister, the X-Men's Clone-Creating Nemesis

MUTANT MASSACRE AND INFERNO

Having gathered genetic samples from numerous subjects throughout his extended life, Sinister also experimented extensively with clones. Sinister even staffed Bar Sinister, a private island research facility, entirely with modified clones of himself. Later on, when Xavier and Magneto approached Sinister about expanding his collection of mutant genetic material, a mutant clone of Sinister with the powers of the late Thunderbird emerged as the dominant Sinister in POWERS OF X (2019) #4 by Jonathan Hickman and R.B. Silva.

Sinister also created a clone of Jean Grey known as Madelyne Pryor. After Jean seemingly died in “The Dark Phoenix Saga,” the Phoenix Force sent a spark of life into Pryor. Sinister even orchestrated a meeting between her and Cyclops in UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #168 by Chris Claremont and Paul Smith. Cyclops and Madelyne soon married and had a child named Nathan, who would grow up to become the time-traveling mutant known as Cable. Nathan’s birth marked the culmination of Sinister’s research into the Summers and Grey genomes and his efforts to create a mutant who would be powerful enough to kill Apocalypse.

After seeing traces of his research in their genes, Sinister turned his fury towards the Morlocks, an outcast group of sewer-dwelling mutants with bizarre powers and appearances. Sinister had Gambit – who still owed Sinister for stabilizing his powers – gather Sabretooth, Vertigo, and other lethal mutants to form the Marauders, although LeBeau did not join the team. In the seminal “Mutant Massacre” storyline, the Marauders slaughtered most of the Morlocks starting in UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #210 by Chris Claremont and John Romita Jr. In the attack, the Marauders lost some of their own, but seriously injured the X-Men’s Angel, Kitty Pryde, Colossus, and Nightcrawler in the process.

When the original Jean Grey was found alive, Sinister kidnapped baby Nathan, kicking off the events that led to the “Inferno” crossover. After Madelyne Pryor made a deal with the demon N’astirh to find her son, she met Sinister, learned about her status as a clone, and transformed into the villainous Goblin Queen. Blaming Cyclops, Jean, and the X-Men for her troubles, an unhinged Madelyne attacked New York with her demonic powers. After the X-Men, X-Factor, and the New Mutants defeated her, Sinister and the Marauders confronted the heroes and destroyed Xavier’s Mansion. Once Cyclops realized how Sinister had manipulated his life, he unleashed the full extent of his power on Sinister in X-FACTOR (1986) #39 by Louise Simonson and Walt Simonson.