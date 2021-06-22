Comics
More Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 Creators Share their Pride-Inspired Playlist

by Marvel
MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1
MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1 variant cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

We're less than one sleep away from the arrival of MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE #1, which honors Pride Month with our first-ever queer-centered special spotlighting Marvel’s growing tapestry of LGBTQ+ characters.

In celebration of tomorrow's release, we reached out to a handful of MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 creators to share their Pride-inspired playlists! You can see the first group of creator's jams here. We're now back with tunes from Kieron Gillen, Tini Howard, Javier Garrón, and Lilah Sturges!

Kieron Gillen

Kieron has a story starring Prodigy and Speed with art by Jen Hickman and colors by Brittany Peer.

Tini Howard

Tini's story features Mystique and Destiny, with art by Samantha Dodge and colors by Brittany Peer.

Javier Garrón

Javier has an Iceman story with writer Anthony Oliviera and colorist David Curiel! Not only that, Javier is treating us to two playlists — one for songs and one for movie scores!

Lilah Sturges

Lilah's story stars Elektra and Dr. Charlene McGowan, with art by Derek Charm and colors by Brittany Peer.

Pick up Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 in stores on June 23!

In this article: Marvel's Voices, Mystique, Destiny (Irene Adler), Prodigy (David Alleyne), Speed (Thomas "Tommy" Shepherd), Iceman, Elektra (Elektra Natchios)

