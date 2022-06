9 Times Ms. Marvel Was a Total Fan

There are various fandom moments that occur during Kamala’s time as an Avenger. Selecting just one would be a crime! In ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT AVENGERS (2015) #2, Kamala is picked up and carried into the air by Captain America: Sam Wilson, and she is in absolute awe to be in the presence of Earth’s mightiest. She’s more than happy to officially join the legendary group in the following issue. Of course, being an Avenger doesn’t stop her from writing fanfics about them! In issue #5, Kamala is interrupted by Bruno and Aamir from writing her love-triangle romance of Captain America, Captain Marvel, and…Juggernaut? Stranger things have happened. Lastly, and the most heartwarming, Vision gave Kamala virtual reality specs that allowed her to experience firsthand the history of the Avengers in issue #7. It’s an apology gift for his past behavior (see issue #5), and boy, does Vision make up for it.

SHE COULD DO THIS ALL DAY (FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2015)