Kamala Khan Goes Undercover for the X-Men in 'Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant' #1 First Look

Kamala Khan's whole world just changed—again.

For years, Kamala has operated as the magnificent Ms. Marvel, using her Inhuman embiggening powers to take on villains as an Avenger, a Champion, and—more often than not—just a dutiful New Jersey citizen. However, following her death in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #26, she was resurrected by the mutant nation Krakoa, only to discover that she, herself, is also a mutant! Now, in the wake of this year's shocking X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA (2023) #1, Kamala will have to navigate not only a world that hates mutants, but a brand new identity.

In MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT by Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani, Sabir Pirzada, Carlos Gómez, and Adam Gorham, Kamala wastes no time and accepts a dangerous mission on behalf of the X-Men. Amid widespread hatred for mutantkind, Kamala must infiltrate an operation run by Orchis, the mutant-hating group that devastated the Hellfire Gala and launched the FALL OF X.

A special first look at MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #1 shows Kamala beginning her new journey, as her family lovingly sends her off to New York City without any suspicions about her true purpose there. In one page, she heads into the sewers, where she encounters an alligator and Kate Pryde, AKA Shadowkat; in another, she reports back to X-Men leaders Synch and Talon—but only after gifting a candy bar to Rasputin IV, of course. Finally, she suits up as Ms. Marvel in her new X-Men uniform to save an Orchis bus from a Chitauri attack.

Behold Kamala Khan's first mission as a mutant in a special first look at MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #1 below!