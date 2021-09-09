Must-Read Marvel Zombies Comics

Via Marvel Unlimited, we’re looking back at the history of the Marvel Zombies, as well as some key issues along the way. They may be gone for now, but zombies have a very terrifying knack for resurfacing when you least suspect it.

While this isn’t technically the first appearance of the Marvel Zombies, DEAD DAYS was a prologue that shed some light on how this reality fell to the zombie plague. The key piece of information here is that Magneto made a deal with an unknown entity off-panel that introduced the zombie plague to this Earth. Unfortunately, it proved to be far more potent than Magneto anticipated. The Master of Magnetism couldn’t undo his mistake, but he did stand alongside Nick Fury, the X-Men, and the remaining heroes as they made one last attempt to salvage their world.

They failed. And only Magneto escaped with his life.

These issues had one of the great swerves in comic book history. Ultimate Reed Richards made contact with his counterpart on another world, who appeared to be the Reed Richards of the Prime Universe. But it was just a trick by the zombified Fantastic Four to gain access to the Ultimate Universe. Ultimate Reed also found himself trapped in the zombies’ world, where Magneto desperately tried to save as many humans as he could. Reed made it back to his world, and the zombie Fantastic Four were defeated and imprisoned in the Ultimate Universe.