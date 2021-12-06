Deadpool and Juggernaut Star in ‘Paradise Lost’

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics, available at your fingertips. Download our new, supercharged app on the App Store or Google Play today and enjoy a first year for $55!

New on Marvel Unlimited: An all-new story arc kicks off in X-MEN UNLIMITED #13, continuing the fan-favorite anthology series starring the many mutants of Krakoa!

The nation of Krakoa may be made up of 99.9% mutants, but not every problem is one an X-Gene is perfectly fit to handle. Thankfully, they still have friends out there in the larger world they can call on… friends like the Unstoppable Juggernaut. Oh, and Deadpool, if you can call him a friend. Marvel masters Fabian Nicieza and Matt Horak present the first chapter to “Paradise Lost,” the first part of an 8-part story arc that can be read exclusively on the Marvel Unlimited app!