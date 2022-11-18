Meet Nico Minoru, Former Runaway Turned Midnight Sun

Despite some time apart, the crew reunited in the revival series RUNAWAYS (2017), which followed the group through time travel mishaps, resurrections, and unintended love triangles. In that time, Nico learned how to wield her spellcasting weapon and found crafty loopholes to break its inconvenient restrictions – like learning different languages so she can cast the same spell more than once – but the Staff of One still required a drop of her blood per spell. To use its power, she needed to harm herself again and again.

As such, Nico is no stranger to enduring pain. When she encountered the Witchbreaker on her time travel adventures, the witch amped up Nico’s powers by subjecting her to torture. Her willingness to undergo this suffering drastically increased her spellcasting abilities and that of the Staff of One. Additionally, in RUNAWAYS (2008) #9, Nico learned her staff could defend itself and would kill anyone who tried to steal it away from her.

Perhaps the most painful moment of Nico’s life came when she died. Chase, under Apex’s control, killed her in Murderworld, but Nico’s staff used her blood to resurrect her. After this event, Nico became more distant and had trouble trusting others again. While she stepped back from the group for some time to recover from the experience, she ultimately rejoined the Runaways. As she likes to say, she will rip out hearts, if necessary – though her loyalty often overrides this cynicism. She warmly welcomed outcasts like Ultron’s son, Victor Mancha, into their group. Then, when Karolina needed to return to her home planet, Nico sacrificed going with her to look after the group, because she wanted to ensure the Runaways had a stable force in their reality-bending lives.