Comics
Published October 7, 2022

NYCC 2022: Jonathan Hickman Reveals More Details about His Mysterious Upcoming Marvel Series

Fans attending the Marvel Comics: Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski Panel just got their first glimpse at Johnathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti’s secret 2023 comics series!

by Marvel

Check out the brand-new character designs below and stay tuned in the months ahead for more news about this highly anticipated saga from two of today’s biggest comic superstars!

NYCC 2022 Jonathan Hickman

Live Events

Marvel Entertainment Unveils 2022 New York Comic Con Panels, Booth Events and Livestream

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Exploring Jennifer Walters' “Justified” Rage in Episode 8

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’ Episode 8: Jennifer Walters vs. Daredevil

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Bringing Matt Murdock into Jen Walters' Life

Comics

October is Mephisto Month at Marvel

