The Best Marvel Cosplay from New York Comic Con 2022

Earlier this month, Marvel fans brought their finest cosplays to the Big Apple for New York Comic Con 2022. Now, Marvel is proud to share with you a selection of the most impressive cosplays we encountered at the four-day event.

In the gallery below, check out some mighty Marvel masterpieces, including a levitating Doctor Strange, some astonishing Iron Man armor, a couple of Moon Knights, a group of X-Men (plus Falcon), a Knullified Miles Morales Spider-Man, and so much more! You don't want to miss Kang, Fantastic Four, Squirrel Girl, Ms. Marvel, Eternity, Ghost Rider, Thor Odinson, or any of the other spectacular cosplays that appeared over the NYCC 2022 weekend.